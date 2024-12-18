How to Watch the NBA Today, December 19
Published 11:16 pm Wednesday, December 18, 2024
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Orlando Magic take the court in one of 13 exciting games on the NBA menu today.
How to watch all the games in the NBA today is included here.
Watch the NBA Today – December 19
Orlando Magic vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Kia Center
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- TV Channel: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)
Washington Wizards vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- TV Channel: MNMT and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Detroit Pistons vs. Utah Jazz
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Boston Celtics vs. Chicago Bulls
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: TD Garden
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and CHSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Toronto Raptors vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: YES and SportsNet
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: FedExForum
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
San Antonio Spurs vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- TV Channel: FDSSE and CW35
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Houston Rockets vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Toyota Center
- Location: Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: SCHN and Gulf Coast Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- TV Channel: KFAA, WFAA, and FDSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phoenix Suns vs. Indiana Pacers
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Footprint Center
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New York Knicks
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Venue: Target Center
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: TNT and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Moda Center
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- TV Channel: KATU and ALT2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
- Location: Sacramento, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
