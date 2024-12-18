How to Watch the Spurs vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 19 Published 8:45 pm Wednesday, December 18, 2024

The San Antonio Spurs (13-13) take on the Atlanta Hawks (14-13) on December 19, 2024.

Spurs vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: FDSSE, CW35

Spurs Stats Insights

This season, the Spurs have a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% lower than the 46.9% of shots the Hawks’ opponents have made.

San Antonio is 9-1 when it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.

The Spurs are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at fourth.

The Spurs record 110.9 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than the 118.7 the Hawks give up.

When San Antonio scores more than 118.7 points, it is 5-1.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks are shooting 46% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 46.5% the Spurs’ opponents have shot this season.

Atlanta has put together an 11-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.5% from the field.

The Spurs are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank sixth.

The Hawks’ 116.2 points per game are just 3.3 more points than the 112.9 the Spurs allow.

When it scores more than 112.9 points, Atlanta is 11-7.

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

The Spurs are putting up 113.3 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they are averaging 107.1 points per contest.

At home, San Antonio is allowing one more points per game (113.3) than away from home (112.3).

When it comes to three-pointers, the Spurs have fared better in home games this season, making 13.8 treys per game with a 34.9% three-point percentage, compared to 13.5 threes per game and a 33.8% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

At home the Hawks put up 118.5 points per game, 4.4 more than on the road (114.1). Defensively they concede 121.2 points per game at home, 4.8 more than on the road (116.4).

In 2024-25 Atlanta is giving up 4.8 more points per game at home (121.2) than away (116.4).

At home the Hawks are picking up 29.7 assists per game, 0.1 more than on the road (29.6).

Spurs Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Keldon Johnson Questionable Calf Zach Collins Questionable Back Tre Jones Questionable Shoulder

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Kobe Bufkin Out For Season Shoulder Cody Zeller Out Personal Onyeka Okongwu Questionable Knee

