Published 5:23 pm Wednesday, December 18, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Thursday, December 19

There are five games featuring a ranked team on the Thursday college basketball schedule, including the Charleston Southern Buccaneers versus the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Today’s Top 25 Games

William & Mary Tribe at No. 8 Maryland Terrapins

  • Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • TV channel: B1G+

No. 15 Michigan State Spartans at Montana Grizzlies

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: BallerTV

Charleston Southern Buccaneers at No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

James Madison Dukes at No. 21 NC State Wolfpack

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: ACC Network Extra
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 5 LSU Tigers at UIC Flames

