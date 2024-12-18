NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 19 Published 10:19 pm Wednesday, December 18, 2024

The NBA slate today, which includes the Atlanta Hawks versus the San Antonio Spurs, is sure to please.

Looking for additional betting information for today’s NBA action? We’ve got you covered with odds for all the important games in the article below.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 19

Detroit Pistons vs. Utah Jazz

Spread: Pistons -4.5

Pistons -4.5 Spread Pick: Pistons (Projected to win by 8.9 points)

Pistons (Projected to win by 8.9 points) Total: 228.5 points

228.5 points Total Pick: Over (227.3 total projected points)

Over (227.3 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSDET

KJZZ and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Washington Wizards vs. Charlotte Hornets

Spread: Hornets -3.5

Hornets -3.5 Spread Pick: Hornets (Projected to win by 2.4 points)

Hornets (Projected to win by 2.4 points) Total: 226.5 points

226.5 points Total Pick: Over (224.8 total projected points)

Over (224.8 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: MNMT and FDSSE

MNMT and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Orlando Magic vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Spread: Thunder -6.5

Thunder -6.5 Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 4 points)

Thunder (Projected to win by 4 points) Total: 209.5 points

209.5 points Total Pick: Over (214.1 total projected points)

Over (214.1 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida

Kia Center in Orlando, Florida TV Channel: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toronto Raptors vs. Brooklyn Nets

Spread: Raptors -3.5

Raptors -3.5 Spread Pick: Raptors (Projected to win by 1.5 points)

Raptors (Projected to win by 1.5 points) Total: 219.5 points

219.5 points Total Pick: Over (227.5 total projected points)

Over (227.5 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: YES and SportsNet

YES and SportsNet Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Boston Celtics vs. Chicago Bulls

Spread: Celtics -14.5

Celtics -14.5 Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 12.8 points)

Celtics (Projected to win by 12.8 points) Total: 243.5 points

243.5 points Total Pick: Over (235.2 total projected points)

Over (235.2 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and CHSN

NBCS-BOS and CHSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors

Spread: Grizzlies -3.5

Grizzlies -3.5 Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 4.7 points)

Grizzlies (Projected to win by 4.7 points) Total: 236.5 points

236.5 points Total Pick: Over (229.8 total projected points)

Over (229.8 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSSE

NBCS-BA and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Houston Rockets vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Spread: Rockets -10.5

Rockets -10.5 Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 17.9 points)

Rockets (Projected to win by 17.9 points) Total: 217.5 points

217.5 points Total Pick: Over (219.9 total projected points)

Over (219.9 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV Channel: SCHN and Gulf Coast Sports

SCHN and Gulf Coast Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Atlanta Hawks

Spread: Spurs -1.5

Spurs -1.5 Spread Pick: Spurs (Projected to win by 2.8 points)

Spurs (Projected to win by 2.8 points) Total: 233.5 points

233.5 points Total Pick: Over (229.4 total projected points)

Over (229.4 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: FDSSE and CW35

FDSSE and CW35 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Spread: Mavericks -6.5

Mavericks -6.5 Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 7 points)

Mavericks (Projected to win by 7 points) Total: 227.5 points

227.5 points Total Pick: Over (224.7 total projected points)

Over (224.7 total projected points) Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV Channel: KFAA, WFAA, and FDSSC

KFAA, WFAA, and FDSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phoenix Suns vs. Indiana Pacers

Spread: Suns -6.5

Suns -6.5 Spread Pick: Suns (Projected to win by 6.5 points)

Suns (Projected to win by 6.5 points) Total: 235.5 points

235.5 points Total Pick: Over (229.9 total projected points)

Over (229.9 total projected points) Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSIN

AZFamily and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New York Knicks

Spread: Timberwolves -2.5

Timberwolves -2.5 Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 2.7 points)

Timberwolves (Projected to win by 2.7 points) Total: 214.5 points

214.5 points Total Pick: Over (220.9 total projected points)

Over (220.9 total projected points) Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: TNT and MSG

TNT and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Spread: Kings -4.5

Kings -4.5 Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 5.9 points)

Kings (Projected to win by 5.9 points) Total: 230.5 points

230.5 points Total Pick: Over (228.2 total projected points)

Over (228.2 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV Channel: NBCS-CA and SportsNet LA

NBCS-CA and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets

Spread: Nuggets -8.5

Nuggets -8.5 Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 6.9 points)

Nuggets (Projected to win by 6.9 points) Total: 233.5 points

233.5 points Total Pick: Over (229.3 total projected points)

Over (229.3 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV Channel: KATU and ALT2

KATU and ALT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

