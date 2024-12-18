NFL Week 16 TV Schedule, Streams, Start Times, Channels
The San Francisco 49ers versus the Miami Dolphins is one of many compelling options on the Week 16 NFL slate.
Here you will find information on live coverage of all of Week 16’s NFL action.
How to Watch Week 16 NFL Games
Thursday
Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers
- Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Location: Inglewood, California
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
Saturday
Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens
- Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: M&T Bank Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sunday
Los Angeles Rams at New York Jets
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Paycor Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Soldier Field
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Giants at Atlanta Falcons
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Landover, Maryland
- Venue: Commanders Field
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks
- Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: Lumen Field
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
San Francisco 49ers at Miami Dolphins
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Location: Miami Gardens, Florida
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Location: Orchard Park, New York
- Venue: Highmark Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Jacksonville Jaguars at Las Vegas Raiders
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Location: Paradise, Nevada
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys
- Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: AT&T Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Monday
New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers
- Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin
- Venue: Lambeau Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
