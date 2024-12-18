Roman Josi Injury Status – Predators vs. Penguins Injury Report December 19 Published 10:42 pm Wednesday, December 18, 2024

Let’s take a look at the injury report for the Nashville Predators (9-17-6), which currently has four players listed (including Roman Josi), as the Predators ready for their matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins (14-14-5) at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, December 19 at 8:00 PM ET.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body Roman Josi D Out Lower Body Alexander Carrier D Out Upper Body Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Marcus Pettersson D Out Lower Body

Predators vs. Penguins Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 19, 2024

Thursday, December 19, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Predators Season Insights

The Predators’ 72 total goals (2.2 per game) rank 31st in the NHL.

Nashville ranks 17th in goals against, allowing 98 total goals (3.1 per game) in league action.

Their goal differential (-26) ranks 31st in the league.

Penguins Season Insights

The Penguins’ 99 goals on the season (three per game) rank them 11th in the NHL.

Pittsburgh allows 3.7 goals per game (121 total), which ranks 32nd in the league.

Their -22 goal differential is 29th in the league.

Predators vs. Penguins Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-145) Penguins (+121) 6

