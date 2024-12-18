Roman Josi Injury Status – Predators vs. Penguins Injury Report December 19

Published 10:42 pm Wednesday, December 18, 2024

By Data Skrive

Roman Josi Injury Status - Predators vs. Penguins Injury Report December 19

Let’s take a look at the injury report for the Nashville Predators (9-17-6), which currently has four players listed (including Roman Josi), as the Predators ready for their matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins (14-14-5) at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, December 19 at 8:00 PM ET.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body
Roman Josi D Out Lower Body
Alexander Carrier D Out Upper Body
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Marcus Pettersson D Out Lower Body

Predators vs. Penguins Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, December 19, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Predators Season Insights

  • The Predators’ 72 total goals (2.2 per game) rank 31st in the NHL.
  • Nashville ranks 17th in goals against, allowing 98 total goals (3.1 per game) in league action.
  • Their goal differential (-26) ranks 31st in the league.

Penguins Season Insights

  • The Penguins’ 99 goals on the season (three per game) rank them 11th in the NHL.
  • Pittsburgh allows 3.7 goals per game (121 total), which ranks 32nd in the league.
  • Their -22 goal differential is 29th in the league.

Predators vs. Penguins Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Predators (-145) Penguins (+121) 6

