Roman Josi Injury Status – Predators vs. Penguins Injury Report December 19
Published 10:42 pm Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Let’s take a look at the injury report for the Nashville Predators (9-17-6), which currently has four players listed (including Roman Josi), as the Predators ready for their matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins (14-14-5) at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, December 19 at 8:00 PM ET.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jeremy Lauzon
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Roman Josi
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Alexander Carrier
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Marcus Pettersson
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Predators vs. Penguins Game Info
- Date: Thursday, December 19, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators’ 72 total goals (2.2 per game) rank 31st in the NHL.
- Nashville ranks 17th in goals against, allowing 98 total goals (3.1 per game) in league action.
- Their goal differential (-26) ranks 31st in the league.
Penguins Season Insights
- The Penguins’ 99 goals on the season (three per game) rank them 11th in the NHL.
- Pittsburgh allows 3.7 goals per game (121 total), which ranks 32nd in the league.
- Their -22 goal differential is 29th in the league.
Predators vs. Penguins Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Predators (-145)
|Penguins (+121)
|6
