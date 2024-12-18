Spurs vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – December 19 Published 4:33 pm Wednesday, December 18, 2024

As they gear up to meet the Atlanta Hawks (14-13) on Thursday, December 19 at Frost Bank Center, with the opening tip at 8:00 PM ET, the San Antonio Spurs (13-13) have three players currently listed on the injury report. The Hawks’ injury report has two players on it.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Email newsletter signup

In their last matchup on Sunday, the Spurs suffered a 106-92 loss to the Timberwolves. In the loss, Victor Wembanyama led the Spurs with 20 points.

The Hawks’ most recent game was a 110-102 loss to the Bucks on Saturday. Trae Young scored 35 points in the Hawks’ loss, leading the team.

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Keldon Johnson SF Questionable Calf 12.7 5.3 1.6 Zach Collins PF Questionable Back 5.8 3.3 1.8 Tre Jones PG Questionable Shoulder 4.1 2.4 3.3

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get live and on-demand access to NBA games.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kobe Bufkin SG Out For Season Shoulder 5.3 2.1 1.7 Cody Zeller C Out Personal

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at StubHub.

Spurs vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: FDSSE and CW35

FDSSE and CW35 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Spurs vs. Hawks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Spurs -1.5 233.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: