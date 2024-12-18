Tennessee vs. Memphis Women’s Basketball Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – December 18 Published 2:17 pm Wednesday, December 18, 2024

Wednesday’s game between the No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers (8-0) and the Memphis Tigers (2-7) at Elma Roane Fieldhouse is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 93-66 and heavily favors Tennessee to secure the victory. Game time is at 8:30 PM ET on December 18.

Based on our computer prediction, Memphis projects to cover the 33.5-point spread in its matchup versus Tennessee. The over/under has been set at 159.5, and the two sides are projected to fall short of that total.

Tennessee vs. Memphis Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 18, 2024

Wednesday, December 18, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPNews

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: Elma Roane Fieldhouse

Elma Roane Fieldhouse Line: Tennessee -33.5

Tennessee -33.5 Point total: 159.5

Tennessee vs. Memphis Score Prediction

Prediction:

Tennessee 93, Memphis 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Memphis

Pick ATS: Memphis (+33.5)

Memphis (+33.5) Pick OU: Under (159.5)

The two teams score an average of 170.2 points per game, 10.7 more points than this matchup’s total.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers outscore opponents by 32.8 points per game (scoring 98.4 points per game to rank first in college basketball while giving up 65.6 per outing to rank 223rd in college basketball) and have a +262 scoring differential overall.

Tennessee averages 39.5 rebounds per game (20th in college basketball) while allowing 29.4 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 10.1 boards per game.

Tennessee knocks down 13.0 three-pointers per game (first in college basketball) while shooting 32.4% from deep (132nd in college basketball). It is making 8.2 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 4.8 per game while shooting 29.0%.

The Volunteers record 102.0 points per 100 possessions (10th in college basketball), while allowing 68.0 points per 100 possessions (32nd in college basketball).

Tennessee has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 14.4 per game (97th in college basketball action) while forcing 28.1 (first in college basketball).

Memphis Performance Insights

The Tigers have been outscored by 10.8 points per game (posting 71.8 points per game, 104th in college basketball, while conceding 82.6 per contest, 356th in college basketball) and have a -97 scoring differential.

Memphis is 102nd in the nation at 34.9 rebounds per game. That’s 3.1 fewer than the 38.0 its opponents average.

Memphis hits 5.9 three-pointers per game (197th in college basketball) at a 31.5% rate (163rd in college basketball), compared to the 6.0 its opponents make, shooting 28.9% from beyond the arc.

Memphis has come up short in the turnover battle by 3.3 per game, committing 16.3 (188th in college basketball) while forcing 13.0 (322nd in college basketball).

