Tennessee vs. Ohio State CFP First Round Best Bets, Predictions & Odds – Dec. 21

To start this year’s College Football Playoff, the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) will host the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (10-2) starting at 8 p.m. ET at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State is favored by 7.5 points.

When and Where is Tennessee vs. Ohio State?

Date: Saturday, December 21, 2024

8 p.m. ET TV Channel: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Ohio Stadium

Tennessee vs. Ohio State Prediction & Moneyline Pick

Prediction: Ohio State 29, Tennessee 19

Ohio State 29, Tennessee 19 Ohio State is -289 on the moneyline, and Tennessee is +233.

Ohio State has won 83.3% of the games this season when it was the moneyline favorite (10-2).

The Buckeyes have a 9-1 record (winning 90% of their games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -289 or shorter.

Tennessee has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Volunteers have played as an underdog of +233 or more once this season and lost that game.

Based on this contest’s moneyline, the Buckeyes have an implied win probability of 74.3%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Ohio State (-7.5)



Against the spread, Ohio State is 6-6-0 this season.

So far in 2024, the Buckeyes have been installed as favorites by a 7.5-point margin or more 10 times and are 5-5 ATS in those contests.

Against the spread, Tennessee is 6-5-0 this year.

This year, the Volunteers are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 7.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (46.5)

Over (46.5) Ohio State and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Saturday’s total of 46.5 points five times this season.

There have been six Tennessee games that have finished with a combined score higher than 46.5 points this season.

The over/under for the matchup of 46.5 is 26.3 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Ohio State (35.5 points per game) and Tennessee (37.3 points per game).

Key Stats Splits

Ohio State Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.2 51.1 48.5 Implied Total AVG 37.4 40.4 31.5 ATS Record 6-6-0 4-4-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-7-0 4-4-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 10-2 7-1 3-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Tennessee Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.0 56.3 53.5 Implied Total AVG 36.7 41.0 31.6 ATS Record 6-5-0 3-3-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 6-5-0 3-3-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-1 4-0 3-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 1-0 0-1

