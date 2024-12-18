Tennessee vs. Ohio State: Odds, spread, and over/under | CFP First Round
Published 8:25 pm Wednesday, December 18, 2024
The College Football Playoff first round will see the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) hosting the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (10-2) at 8 p.m. ET at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State is favored in the matchup, by 7.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 46.5 points.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Ohio State vs. Tennessee matchup in this article.
Tennessee vs. Ohio State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 21, 2024
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC/ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- City: Columbus, Ohio
- Venue: Ohio Stadium
Tennessee vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here’s a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ohio State Moneyline
|Tennessee Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ohio State (-7.5)
|46.5
|-300
|+240
|FanDuel
|Ohio State (-7.5)
|45.5
|-275
|+220
|bet365
|Ohio State (-7.5)
|46.5
|-290
|+235
Tennessee vs. Ohio State Betting Trends
- Tennessee has put together a 6-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Volunteers have not covered the spread when an underdog by 7.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
- Ohio State has compiled a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Buckeyes have an ATS record of 5-5 when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites this season.
