Tennessee vs. Ohio State: Odds, spread, and over/under | CFP First Round Published 8:25 pm Wednesday, December 18, 2024

The College Football Playoff first round will see the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) hosting the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (10-2) at 8 p.m. ET at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State is favored in the matchup, by 7.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 46.5 points.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Ohio State vs. Tennessee matchup in this article.

Tennessee vs. Ohio State Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 21, 2024

Saturday, December 21, 2024 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV Channel: ABC/ESPN

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Ohio Stadium

Tennessee vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here’s a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Ohio State Betting Trends

Tennessee has put together a 6-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Volunteers have not covered the spread when an underdog by 7.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Ohio State has compiled a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Buckeyes have an ATS record of 5-5 when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites this season.

