Published 8:23 pm Wednesday, December 18, 2024

Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Pittsburgh Penguins on TV or Streaming Live - December 19

The NHL schedule on Thursday features a game between the Nashville Predators (9-17-6) and the Pittsburgh Penguins (14-14-5), starting at 8:00 PM ET at Bridgestone Arena and broadcast on ESPN+. The Predators sit in 16th place in the Western Conference. The Penguins rank ninth in the Eastern Conference.

Predators vs. Penguins Game Info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 19, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Arena: Bridgestone Arena
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Predators’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways
D Roman Josi 29 7 16 23 46 16
F Filip Forsberg 32 9 13 22 46 20
F Jonathan Marchessault 32 8 11 19 42 4
F Steven Stamkos 32 8 10 18 19 10
F Ryan O’Reilly 29 7 10 17 22 13

Predators Stat Rankings

  • Goals: 2.25 (32nd)
  • Goals Allowed: 3.06 (16th)
  • Shots: 29.4 (11th)
  • Shots Allowed: 29.9 (27th)
  • Power Play %: 17.58 (24th)
  • Penalty Kill %: 87.76 (1st)

Predators’ Upcoming Schedule

  • December 19 vs. Penguins: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
  • December 21 vs. Kings: 1:30 PM ET on NHL Network (Watch on Fubo)
  • December 23 vs. Hurricanes: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
  • December 27 at Blues: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 30 at Jets: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 31 at Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 3 at Canucks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 4 at Flames: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 7 at Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 11 vs. Capitals: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 14 vs. Golden Knights: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 16 vs. Blackhawks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 18 vs. Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 21 vs. Sharks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 23 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 25 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 29 vs. Canucks: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 31 at Sabres: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • February 1 at Penguins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • February 3 vs. Senators: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

Penguins’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways
F Sidney Crosby 33 8 23 31 31 11
F Evgeni Malkin 33 7 19 26 40 11
F Rickard Rakell 33 14 10 24 33 5
F Bryan Rust 26 12 9 21 25 9
D Erik Karlsson 33 2 18 20 56 16

Penguins Stat Rankings

  • Goals: 3 (17th)
  • Goals Allowed: 3.67 (32nd)
  • Shots: 29.6 (10th)
  • Shots Allowed: 32 (30th)
  • Power Play %: 22.34 (13th)
  • Penalty Kill %: 82.29 (7th)

Penguins’ Upcoming Schedule

  • December 19 at Predators: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
  • December 21 at Devils: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
  • December 23 vs. Flyers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
  • December 28 at Islanders: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 29 vs. Islanders: 5:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 31 at Red Wings: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 3 at Panthers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 5 at Hurricanes: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 7 vs. Blue Jackets: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 9 vs. Oilers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 11 vs. Senators: 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 12 vs. Lightning: 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 14 vs. Kraken: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 17 at Sabres: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 18 at Capitals: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 20 at Kings: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 23 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 25 at Kraken: 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 27 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 29 at Utah Hockey Club: 9:30 PM ET on TNT (Watch on Max)

