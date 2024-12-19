Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game – December 19 Published 5:23 am Thursday, December 19, 2024

Brady Skjei and the Nashville Predators meet the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Looking to bet on Skjei’s props? Here is some info to help you, below.

Skjei Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)

Bet on Brady Skjei props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Penguins Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 19, 2024

Thursday, December 19, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Skjei Prop Insights

Skjei’s plus-minus rating is -3, in 21:38 per game on the ice.

Skjei has eight points overall, picking up at least one point in eight different games.

On the power play, Skjei has accumulated one goal and one assist.

Skjei averages two shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.1%.

In seven of the 28 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.

He has had a point in eight games (of his 32 this season).

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Skjei props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Penguins Defensive Insights

The Penguins have allowed 121 total goals (3.7 per game), ranking 32nd in league action in goals against.

With a goal differential of -22, the team is 29th in the league.

The Penguins have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.5 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Skjei vs. Penguins

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 32 Games 0 8 Points 0 2 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: