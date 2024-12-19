Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game – December 19

Published 5:23 am Thursday, December 19, 2024

By Data Skrive

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game - December 19

Brady Skjei and the Nashville Predators meet the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Looking to bet on Skjei’s props? Here is some info to help you, below.

Skjei Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)

Bet on Brady Skjei props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Penguins Game Info

Skjei Prop Insights

  • Skjei’s plus-minus rating is -3, in 21:38 per game on the ice.
  • Skjei has eight points overall, picking up at least one point in eight different games.
  • On the power play, Skjei has accumulated one goal and one assist.
  • Skjei averages two shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.1%.
  • In seven of the 28 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
  • He has had a point in eight games (of his 32 this season).

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Skjei props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Penguins Defensive Insights

  • The Penguins have allowed 121 total goals (3.7 per game), ranking 32nd in league action in goals against.
  • With a goal differential of -22, the team is 29th in the league.
  • The Penguins have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.5 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Skjei vs. Penguins

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh
32 Games 0
8 Points 0
2 Goals 0
6 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Player Props

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game - December 19

Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game – December 19

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game - December 19

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game – December 19

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game - December 19

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game – December 19

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game - December 19

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game – December 19

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup