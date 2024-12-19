Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Pittsburgh Penguins on December 19 Published 5:39 am Thursday, December 19, 2024

Jonathan Marchessault and Rickard Rakell are two of the most exciting players to watch when the Nashville Predators face the Pittsburgh Penguins at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, December 19 at 8:00 PM ET.

Predators vs. Penguins Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 19

Thursday, December 19 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Favorite: Predators (-145)

Predators (-145) Total: 6

6 TV: ESPN+

Players to Watch

Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Roman Josi 29 7 16 23 Filip Forsberg 32 9 13 22 Jonathan Marchessault 32 8 11 19 Steven Stamkos 32 8 10 18 Ryan O’Reilly 29 7 10 17 Penguins Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Sidney Crosby 33 8 23 31 Evgeni Malkin 33 7 19 26 Rickard Rakell 33 14 10 24 Bryan Rust 26 12 9 21 Erik Karlsson 33 2 18 20

Predators vs. Penguins Stat Comparison

The Predators’ 2.2 average goals per game add up to 72 total, which makes them the 32nd-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

On defense, Nashville has allowed 98 goals (3.1 per game) to rank 17th in league action.

The Predators are 23rd in the league with a 17.58% power-play conversion rate this season.

The Penguins have the league’s 12th-ranked scoring offense (99 total goals, three per game).

Pittsburgh’s 121 total goals given up (3.7 per game) rank 32nd in the NHL.

The Penguins’ power-play conversion rate (22.34%) ranks 13th in the league.

