Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Pittsburgh Penguins on December 19
Published 5:39 am Thursday, December 19, 2024
Jonathan Marchessault and Rickard Rakell are two of the most exciting players to watch when the Nashville Predators face the Pittsburgh Penguins at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, December 19 at 8:00 PM ET.
Predators vs. Penguins Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 19
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Predators (-145)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)!
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Players to Watch
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Roman Josi
|29
|7
|16
|23
|Filip Forsberg
|32
|9
|13
|22
|Jonathan Marchessault
|32
|8
|11
|19
|Steven Stamkos
|32
|8
|10
|18
|Ryan O’Reilly
|29
|7
|10
|17
|Penguins Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Sidney Crosby
|33
|8
|23
|31
|Evgeni Malkin
|33
|7
|19
|26
|Rickard Rakell
|33
|14
|10
|24
|Bryan Rust
|26
|12
|9
|21
|Erik Karlsson
|33
|2
|18
|20
Predators vs. Penguins Stat Comparison
- The Predators’ 2.2 average goals per game add up to 72 total, which makes them the 32nd-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- On defense, Nashville has allowed 98 goals (3.1 per game) to rank 17th in league action.
- The Predators are 23rd in the league with a 17.58% power-play conversion rate this season.
- The Penguins have the league’s 12th-ranked scoring offense (99 total goals, three per game).
- Pittsburgh’s 121 total goals given up (3.7 per game) rank 32nd in the NHL.
- The Penguins’ power-play conversion rate (22.34%) ranks 13th in the league.
