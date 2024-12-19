Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Pittsburgh Penguins on December 19

Published 5:39 am Thursday, December 19, 2024

By Data Skrive

Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Pittsburgh Penguins on December 19

Jonathan Marchessault and Rickard Rakell are two of the most exciting players to watch when the Nashville Predators face the Pittsburgh Penguins at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, December 19 at 8:00 PM ET.

Purchase tickets for this game at StubHub!

Predators vs. Penguins Game Information

Email newsletter signup

Looking for NHL tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Players to Watch

Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points
Roman Josi 29 7 16 23
Filip Forsberg 32 9 13 22
Jonathan Marchessault 32 8 11 19
Steven Stamkos 32 8 10 18
Ryan O’Reilly 29 7 10 17
Penguins Leaders Games Goals Assists Points
Sidney Crosby 33 8 23 31
Evgeni Malkin 33 7 19 26
Rickard Rakell 33 14 10 24
Bryan Rust 26 12 9 21
Erik Karlsson 33 2 18 20

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Predators vs. Penguins Stat Comparison

  • The Predators’ 2.2 average goals per game add up to 72 total, which makes them the 32nd-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
  • On defense, Nashville has allowed 98 goals (3.1 per game) to rank 17th in league action.
  • The Predators are 23rd in the league with a 17.58% power-play conversion rate this season.
  • The Penguins have the league’s 12th-ranked scoring offense (99 total goals, three per game).
  • Pittsburgh’s 121 total goals given up (3.7 per game) rank 32nd in the NHL.
  • The Penguins’ power-play conversion rate (22.34%) ranks 13th in the league.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

id:

More Sports Plus

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game - December 19

Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game – December 19

Nuggets vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Wednesday, Jan. 1

Nuggets vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Wednesday, Jan. 1

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game - December 19

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game – December 19

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game - December 19

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game – December 19

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup