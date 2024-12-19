College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, December 19 Published 3:44 am Thursday, December 19, 2024

Thursday’s SEC college basketball schedule features top teams in action. Among those contests is the Buffalo Bulls squaring off against the Georgia Bulldogs, and we have picks against the spread below for all the matchups.

SEC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Buffalo +28 vs. Georgia

Matchup: Buffalo Bulls at Georgia Bulldogs

Buffalo Bulls at Georgia Bulldogs Projected Favorite & Spread: Georgia by 22.7 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Georgia by 22.7 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Georgia -28

Georgia -28 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: December 19

December 19 TV Channel: SEC Network

Pick: New Orleans +34.5 vs. Texas

Matchup: New Orleans Privateers at Texas Longhorns

New Orleans Privateers at Texas Longhorns Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas by 24.3 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Texas by 24.3 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Texas -34.5

Texas -34.5 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: December 19

December 19 TV Channel: SEC Network+

