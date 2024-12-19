College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, December 20 Published 11:44 pm Thursday, December 19, 2024

The Houston Christian Huskies versus the Texas A&M Aggies is one of many compelling options on Friday in SEC action. To help you, we’re providing picks against the spread!

SEC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Houston Christian +31.5 vs. Texas A&M

Matchup: Houston Christian Huskies at Texas A&M Aggies

Houston Christian Huskies at Texas A&M Aggies Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas A&M by 25.4 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Texas A&M by 25.4 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Texas A&M -31.5

Texas A&M -31.5 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: December 20

December 20 TV Channel: SEC Network+

