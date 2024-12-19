Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game – December 19

Published 5:22 am Thursday, December 19, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, including Filip Forsberg, meet the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Does a wager on Forsberg interest you? Use our stats and information to make the final decision.

Forsberg Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -182, Under: +140)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +135, Under: -175)

Predators vs. Penguins Game Info

Forsberg Prop Insights

  • Forsberg has averaged 18:58 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -10.
  • Forsberg has picked up at least one point in 17 games, with 22 points in total.
  • On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated three goals and five assists.
  • He has an 8% shooting percentage, attempting 3.5 shots per game.
  • In nine of the 32 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
  • Through 32 games, he has 22 points, with five multi-point games.

Penguins Defensive Insights

  • The Penguins have conceded 121 total goals (3.7 per game), ranking 32nd in league action in goals against.
  • The team has the 29th-ranked goal differential in the league at -22.
  • The Penguins have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 19.5 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Penguins

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh
32 Games 0
22 Points 0
9 Goals 0
13 Assists 0

