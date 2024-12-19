Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game – December 19 Published 5:22 am Thursday, December 19, 2024

The Nashville Predators, including Filip Forsberg, meet the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Does a wager on Forsberg interest you? Use our stats and information to make the final decision.

Forsberg Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -182, Under: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -182, Under: +140) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +135, Under: -175)

Bet on Filip Forsberg props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Penguins Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 19, 2024

Thursday, December 19, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Forsberg Prop Insights

Forsberg has averaged 18:58 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -10.

Forsberg has picked up at least one point in 17 games, with 22 points in total.

On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated three goals and five assists.

He has an 8% shooting percentage, attempting 3.5 shots per game.

In nine of the 32 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.

Through 32 games, he has 22 points, with five multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Forsberg props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Penguins Defensive Insights

The Penguins have conceded 121 total goals (3.7 per game), ranking 32nd in league action in goals against.

The team has the 29th-ranked goal differential in the league at -22.

The Penguins have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 19.5 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Forsberg vs. Penguins

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 32 Games 0 22 Points 0 9 Goals 0 13 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: