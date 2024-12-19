Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game – December 19
Published 5:23 am Thursday, December 19, 2024
The Nashville Predators, including Gustav Nyquist, meet the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. If you’d like to make a wager on Nyquist’s prop bets, we’ve got plenty of info to help you below.
Nyquist Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +220, Under: -300)
Predators vs. Penguins Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 19, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Nyquist Prop Insights
- In 31 games, Nyquist has a plus-minus of -15, and is averaging 16:57 on the ice.
- He has had at least one point in nine games, and has 11 points in all.
- Nyquist has no points on the power play.
- He has an 18.2% shooting percentage, attempting one shot per game.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet eight times this season in games with a set points prop (31 opportunities).
- Through 31 games, he has 11 points, with two multi-point games.
Penguins Defensive Insights
- The Penguins have given up 121 total goals (3.7 per game), ranking 32nd in league play in goals against.
- The team’s -22 goal differential ranks 29th in the league.
- The Penguins are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 19.5 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Nyquist vs. Penguins
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Pittsburgh
|31
|Games
|0
|11
|Points
|0
|6
|Goals
|0
|5
|Assists
|0
