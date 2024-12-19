Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game – December 19

Published 5:23 am Thursday, December 19, 2024

By Data Skrive

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game - December 19

The Nashville Predators, including Gustav Nyquist, meet the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. If you’d like to make a wager on Nyquist’s prop bets, we’ve got plenty of info to help you below.

Nyquist Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +220, Under: -300)

Bet on Gustav Nyquist props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Penguins Game Info

Nyquist Prop Insights

  • In 31 games, Nyquist has a plus-minus of -15, and is averaging 16:57 on the ice.
  • He has had at least one point in nine games, and has 11 points in all.
  • Nyquist has no points on the power play.
  • He has an 18.2% shooting percentage, attempting one shot per game.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet eight times this season in games with a set points prop (31 opportunities).
  • Through 31 games, he has 11 points, with two multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Nyquist props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Penguins Defensive Insights

  • The Penguins have given up 121 total goals (3.7 per game), ranking 32nd in league play in goals against.
  • The team’s -22 goal differential ranks 29th in the league.
  • The Penguins are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 19.5 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Nyquist vs. Penguins

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh
31 Games 0
11 Points 0
6 Goals 0
5 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Player Props

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game - December 19

Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game – December 19

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game - December 19

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game – December 19

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game - December 19

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game – December 19

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game - December 19

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game – December 19

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup