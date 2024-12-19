Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game – December 19 Published 5:23 am Thursday, December 19, 2024

The Nashville Predators, including Gustav Nyquist, meet the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. If you’d like to make a wager on Nyquist’s prop bets, we’ve got plenty of info to help you below.

Nyquist Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +220, Under: -300)

Predators vs. Penguins Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 19, 2024

Thursday, December 19, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Nyquist Prop Insights

In 31 games, Nyquist has a plus-minus of -15, and is averaging 16:57 on the ice.

He has had at least one point in nine games, and has 11 points in all.

Nyquist has no points on the power play.

He has an 18.2% shooting percentage, attempting one shot per game.

He has exceeded his points prop bet eight times this season in games with a set points prop (31 opportunities).

Through 31 games, he has 11 points, with two multi-point games.

Penguins Defensive Insights

The Penguins have given up 121 total goals (3.7 per game), ranking 32nd in league play in goals against.

The team’s -22 goal differential ranks 29th in the league.

The Penguins are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 19.5 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Penguins

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 31 Games 0 11 Points 0 6 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

