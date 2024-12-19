Hopson pleads guilty to wife’s killing, will serve 37 years Published 1:58 pm Thursday, December 19, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A Claiborne County man has been sentenced to 37 years after pleading guilty to murdering his wife in April.

Benjamin Wayne Hopson, 37, was charged with criminal homicide following an investigation into the death of Lori Ann Hopson on April 2. Lori Ann Hopson was an employee of the Claiborne Count Jail.

The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation joined forces to investigate the death, which was first reported as a vehicle crashing into an embankment along the roadway at the 500 block of Barren Creek Road in New Tazewell.

Mr. Hopson was able to climb out of the vehicle while his wife’s body was discovered at the location by Claiborne County deputies and members of the South Claiborne Volunteer Fire

TBI Special Agent Kris Sanders stated that Benjamin Hopson “used a knife to unlawfully kill his wife” and “violently attacked” her inside the couple’s vehicle as they traveled along Barren Creek Road. It was further stated that Benjamin Hopson stabbed Lori multiple times causing her death.

TBI agents obtained a warrant charging Hopson with Criminal Homicide and he was served in the Claiborne County Jail, where he was already being held on other charges.

Officials said Hopson will have to serve the full 37-year sentence in prison.