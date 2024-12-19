How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Friday, December 20
Published 5:21 pm Thursday, December 19, 2024
There are seven games featuring a ranked team on Friday’s college basketball slate.
Today’s Top 25 Games
No. 20 Michigan Wolverines at Akron Zips
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Richmond Spiders at No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 2:15 PM ET
- TV channel: BallerTV
No. 15 Michigan State Spartans at Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV channel: BallerTV
Belmont Bruins at No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Northern Iowa Panthers at No. 22 Iowa Hawkeyes
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV channel: B1G+
No. 11 Ohio State Buckeyes at Stanford Cardinal
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Creighton Bluejays at No. 1 UCLA Bruins
- Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
