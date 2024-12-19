How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Friday, December 20

Published 5:21 pm Thursday, December 19, 2024

By Data Skrive

There are seven games featuring a ranked team on Friday’s college basketball slate.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 20 Michigan Wolverines at Akron Zips

Richmond Spiders at No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers

  • Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • TV channel: BallerTV

No. 15 Michigan State Spartans at Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Time: 4:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: BallerTV

Belmont Bruins at No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats

  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Northern Iowa Panthers at No. 22 Iowa Hawkeyes

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: B1G+

No. 11 Ohio State Buckeyes at Stanford Cardinal

  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Creighton Bluejays at No. 1 UCLA Bruins

  • Time: 11:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

