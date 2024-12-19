Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game – December 19

Published 5:23 am Thursday, December 19, 2024

By Data Skrive

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game - December 19

Jonathan Marchessault will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins face off at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Marchessault in that upcoming Predators-Penguins matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you make good calls.

Marchessault Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -148, Under: +115)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +155, Under: -204)

Bet on Jonathan Marchessault props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Penguins Game Info

Marchessault Prop Insights

  • Marchessault’s plus-minus is -8, in 17:48 per game on the ice.
  • Marchessault has 19 points overall, having at least one point in 14 different games.
  • On the power play he has two goals, plus five assists.
  • He takes three shots per game, and converts 8.3% of them.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet in 14 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 32 opportunities).
  • He has registered a point in 14 games this season, with five multiple-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Marchessault props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Penguins Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Penguins are allowing 121 total goals (3.7 per game) to rank 32nd in NHL action.
  • The team’s -22 goal differential ranks 29th in the league.
  • The Penguins have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 19.5 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Marchessault vs. Penguins

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh
32 Games 0
19 Points 0
8 Goals 0
11 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Player Props

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game - December 19

Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game – December 19

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game - December 19

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game – December 19

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game - December 19

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game – December 19

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game - December 19

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game – December 19

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup