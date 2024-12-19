Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game – December 19
Published 5:23 am Thursday, December 19, 2024
Jonathan Marchessault will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins face off at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Marchessault in that upcoming Predators-Penguins matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you make good calls.
Marchessault Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -148, Under: +115)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +155, Under: -204)
Predators vs. Penguins Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 19, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Marchessault Prop Insights
- Marchessault’s plus-minus is -8, in 17:48 per game on the ice.
- Marchessault has 19 points overall, having at least one point in 14 different games.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus five assists.
- He takes three shots per game, and converts 8.3% of them.
- He has gone over his points prop bet in 14 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 32 opportunities).
- He has registered a point in 14 games this season, with five multiple-point games.
Penguins Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Penguins are allowing 121 total goals (3.7 per game) to rank 32nd in NHL action.
- The team’s -22 goal differential ranks 29th in the league.
- The Penguins have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 19.5 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Marchessault vs. Penguins
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Pittsburgh
|32
|Games
|0
|19
|Points
|0
|8
|Goals
|0
|11
|Assists
|0
