Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game – December 19 Published 5:23 am Thursday, December 19, 2024

Jonathan Marchessault will be on the ice when

the Nashville Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins face off at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Marchessault in that upcoming Predators-Penguins matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you make good calls.

Marchessault Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -148, Under: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -148, Under: +115) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +155, Under: -204)

Predators vs. Penguins Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 19, 2024

Thursday, December 19, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Marchessault Prop Insights

Marchessault’s plus-minus is -8, in 17:48 per game on the ice.

Marchessault has 19 points overall, having at least one point in 14 different games.

On the power play he has two goals, plus five assists.

He takes three shots per game, and converts 8.3% of them.

He has gone over his points prop bet in 14 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 32 opportunities).

He has registered a point in 14 games this season, with five multiple-point games.

Penguins Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Penguins are allowing 121 total goals (3.7 per game) to rank 32nd in NHL action.

The team’s -22 goal differential ranks 29th in the league.

The Penguins have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 19.5 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Penguins

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 32 Games 0 19 Points 0 8 Goals 0 11 Assists 0

