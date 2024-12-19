NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 20 Published 10:19 pm Thursday, December 19, 2024

The NBA lineup today, which includes the Oklahoma City Thunder versus the Miami Heat, is not one to miss.

Prior to today’s NBA games, get a sneak peek at the betting odds right here.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 20

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets

Spread: 76ers -9.5

76ers -9.5 Spread Pick: 76ers (Projected to win by 4.5 points)

76ers (Projected to win by 4.5 points) Total: 221.5 points

221.5 points Total Pick: Over (217.9 total projected points)

Over (217.9 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSSE

NBCS-PH and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Spread: Cavaliers -7.5

Cavaliers -7.5 Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 8.8 points)

Cavaliers (Projected to win by 8.8 points) Total: 225.5 points

225.5 points Total Pick: Over (227.8 total projected points)

Over (227.8 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSOH, and FDSWI

NBA TV, FDSOH, and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Miami Heat vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Spread: Thunder -1.5

Thunder -1.5 Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 5.1 points)

Thunder (Projected to win by 5.1 points) Total: 215.5 points

215.5 points Total Pick: Over (220 total projected points)

Over (220 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV Channel: FDSSUN and FDSOK

FDSSUN and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

