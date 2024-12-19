NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 20

Published 10:19 pm Thursday, December 19, 2024

By Data Skrive

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 20

The NBA lineup today, which includes the Oklahoma City Thunder versus the Miami Heat, is not one to miss.

Prior to today’s NBA games, get a sneak peek at the betting odds right here.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 20

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets

  • Spread: 76ers -9.5
  • Spread Pick: 76ers (Projected to win by 4.5 points)
  • Total: 221.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (217.9 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

  • Spread: Cavaliers -7.5
  • Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 8.8 points)
  • Total: 225.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (227.8 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSOH, and FDSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Miami Heat vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Spread: Thunder -1.5
  • Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 5.1 points)
  • Total: 215.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (220 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
  • TV Channel: FDSSUN and FDSOK
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Predictions

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, December 20

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, December 20

Tennessee vs. Ohio State CFP First Round Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, Dec. 21

Tennessee vs. Ohio State CFP First Round Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Saturday, Dec. 21

Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Friday, December 20

Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Friday, December 20

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, December 19

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, December 19

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup