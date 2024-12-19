Nuggets vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Wednesday, Jan. 1
Published 5:23 am Thursday, December 19, 2024
The Atlanta Hawks (14-13), on Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at Ball Arena, face the Denver Nuggets (14-10). The game starts at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and FDSSE.
Nuggets vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Wednesday, January 1, 2025
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ALT and FDSSE
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
- Favorite: –
Nuggets vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats
|Nuggets
|Hawks
|119.2
|Points Avg.
|116.2
|116.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|118.7
|49.4%
|Field Goal %
|46%
|38%
|Three Point %
|34.1%
Nuggets’ Top Players
- Nikola Jokic puts up 30.9 points, 13.3 rebounds and 9.9 assists for the Nuggets.
- Among active players, the Nuggets are led by Michael Porter Jr. from long distance. He knocks down 2.3 shots from deep per game.
- Russell Westbrook averages 1.7 steals per game. Peyton Watson collects 0.9 blocks a contest.
Hawks’ Top Players
- Trae Young has the top spot on the Hawks scoring and assist lists among active players, putting up 21.5 points and 12.1 assists per game.
- Clint Capela’s per-game averages this season are 10 points, 1.3 assists and 9.4 rebounds.
- Young hits 2.6 threes per game.
- Dyson Daniels’ three steals and Capela’s one block per game are vital to the Hawks’ defensive production.
Nuggets Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|12/23
|Suns
|–
|Home
|–
|12/25
|Suns
|–
|Away
|–
|12/27
|Cavaliers
|–
|Home
|–
|12/28
|Pistons
|–
|Home
|–
|12/30
|Jazz
|–
|Away
|–
|1/1
|Hawks
|–
|Home
|–
|1/3
|Spurs
|–
|Home
|–
|1/4
|Spurs
|–
|Away
|–
|1/7
|Celtics
|–
|Home
|–
|1/8
|Clippers
|–
|Home
|–
|1/10
|Nets
|–
|Home
|–
Hawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|12/21
|Grizzlies
|–
|Home
|–
|12/23
|Timberwolves
|–
|Home
|–
|12/26
|Bulls
|–
|Home
|–
|12/28
|Heat
|–
|Home
|–
|12/29
|Raptors
|–
|Away
|–
|1/1
|Nuggets
|–
|Away
|–
|1/3
|Lakers
|–
|Away
|–
|1/4
|Clippers
|–
|Away
|–
|1/7
|Jazz
|–
|Away
|–
|1/9
|Suns
|–
|Away
|–
|1/11
|Rockets
|–
|Home
|–
