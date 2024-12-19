Nuggets vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Wednesday, Jan. 1 Published 5:23 am Thursday, December 19, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (14-13), on Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at Ball Arena, face the Denver Nuggets (14-10). The game starts at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and FDSSE.

Nuggets vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets

Date: Wednesday, January 1, 2025

Wednesday, January 1, 2025 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ALT and FDSSE

ALT and FDSSE Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Favorite: –

Nuggets vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats

Nuggets Hawks 119.2 Points Avg. 116.2 116.5 Points Allowed Avg. 118.7 49.4% Field Goal % 46% 38% Three Point % 34.1%

Nuggets’ Top Players

Nikola Jokic puts up 30.9 points, 13.3 rebounds and 9.9 assists for the Nuggets.

Among active players, the Nuggets are led by Michael Porter Jr. from long distance. He knocks down 2.3 shots from deep per game.

Russell Westbrook averages 1.7 steals per game. Peyton Watson collects 0.9 blocks a contest.

Hawks’ Top Players

Trae Young has the top spot on the Hawks scoring and assist lists among active players, putting up 21.5 points and 12.1 assists per game.

Clint Capela’s per-game averages this season are 10 points, 1.3 assists and 9.4 rebounds.

Young hits 2.6 threes per game.

Dyson Daniels’ three steals and Capela’s one block per game are vital to the Hawks’ defensive production.

Nuggets Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 12/23 Suns – Home – 12/25 Suns – Away – 12/27 Cavaliers – Home – 12/28 Pistons – Home – 12/30 Jazz – Away – 1/1 Hawks – Home – 1/3 Spurs – Home – 1/4 Spurs – Away – 1/7 Celtics – Home – 1/8 Clippers – Home – 1/10 Nets – Home –

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 12/21 Grizzlies – Home – 12/23 Timberwolves – Home – 12/26 Bulls – Home – 12/28 Heat – Home – 12/29 Raptors – Away – 1/1 Nuggets – Away – 1/3 Lakers – Away – 1/4 Clippers – Away – 1/7 Jazz – Away – 1/9 Suns – Away – 1/11 Rockets – Home –

