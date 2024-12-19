Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game – December 19
Published 5:23 am Thursday, December 19, 2024
The Nashville Predators, including Ryan O’Reilly, will be in action Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, facing the Pittsburgh Penguins. Does a bet on O’Reilly interest you? Use our stats and information to make the final decision.
O’Reilly Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)
Bet on Ryan O’Reilly props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Penguins Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 19, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
O’Reilly Prop Insights
- O’Reilly’s plus-minus rating is -13, in 17:23 per game on the ice.
- O’Reilly has gotten at least one point in 14 games, with 17 points in total.
- On the power play he has three goals, plus two assists.
- O’Reilly’s shooting percentage is 15.2%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet 13 times this season in games with a set points prop (29 opportunities).
- Through 29 games, he has 17 points, with two multi-point games.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on O’Reilly props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Penguins Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Penguins are giving up 121 total goals (3.7 per game) to rank 32nd in NHL action.
- The team’s -22 goal differential ranks 29th in the league.
- The Penguins have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 19.5 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
O’Reilly vs. Penguins
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Pittsburgh
|29
|Games
|0
|17
|Points
|0
|7
|Goals
|0
|10
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: