Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game – December 19

Published 5:23 am Thursday, December 19, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, including Ryan O’Reilly, will be in action Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, facing the Pittsburgh Penguins. Does a bet on O’Reilly interest you? Use our stats and information to make the final decision.

O’Reilly Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)

Predators vs. Penguins Game Info

O’Reilly Prop Insights

  • O’Reilly’s plus-minus rating is -13, in 17:23 per game on the ice.
  • O’Reilly has gotten at least one point in 14 games, with 17 points in total.
  • On the power play he has three goals, plus two assists.
  • O’Reilly’s shooting percentage is 15.2%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet 13 times this season in games with a set points prop (29 opportunities).
  • Through 29 games, he has 17 points, with two multi-point games.

Penguins Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Penguins are giving up 121 total goals (3.7 per game) to rank 32nd in NHL action.
  • The team’s -22 goal differential ranks 29th in the league.
  • The Penguins have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 19.5 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Penguins

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh
29 Games 0
17 Points 0
7 Goals 0
10 Assists 0

