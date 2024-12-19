Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game – December 19 Published 5:23 am Thursday, December 19, 2024

The Nashville Predators, including Ryan O’Reilly, will be in action Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, facing the Pittsburgh Penguins. Does a bet on O’Reilly interest you? Use our stats and information to make the final decision.

O’Reilly Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)

Predators vs. Penguins Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 19, 2024

Thursday, December 19, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

O’Reilly Prop Insights

O’Reilly’s plus-minus rating is -13, in 17:23 per game on the ice.

O’Reilly has gotten at least one point in 14 games, with 17 points in total.

On the power play he has three goals, plus two assists.

O’Reilly’s shooting percentage is 15.2%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

He has exceeded his points prop bet 13 times this season in games with a set points prop (29 opportunities).

Through 29 games, he has 17 points, with two multi-point games.

Penguins Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Penguins are giving up 121 total goals (3.7 per game) to rank 32nd in NHL action.

The team’s -22 goal differential ranks 29th in the league.

The Penguins have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 19.5 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Penguins

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 29 Games 0 17 Points 0 7 Goals 0 10 Assists 0

