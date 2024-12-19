Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game – December 19
Published 5:23 am Thursday, December 19, 2024
Steven Stamkos will be in action when
the Nashville Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins face off on Thursday, December 19, 2024, at 8:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Stamkos in the Predators-Penguins game? Use our stats and information to help you.
Stamkos Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)
Predators vs. Penguins Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 19, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stamkos Prop Insights
- In 32 games, Stamkos has averaged 18:05 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -13.
- Stamkos has 18 points overall, having at least one point in 14 different games.
- He has six goals on the power play, and also four assists.
- He has an 11% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.
- He has gone over his points prop bet 14 times this season in games with a set points prop (32 opportunities).
- Through 32 games, he has 18 points, with four multi-point games.
Penguins Defensive Insights
- The Penguins have conceded 121 total goals (3.7 per game), ranking 32nd in NHL action in goals against.
- The team has the 29th-ranked goal differential in the league at -22.
- The Penguins are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 19.5 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Stamkos vs. Penguins
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Pittsburgh
|32
|Games
|0
|18
|Points
|0
|8
|Goals
|0
|10
|Assists
|0
