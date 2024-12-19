Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game – December 19

Steven Stamkos will be in action when
the Nashville Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins face off on Thursday, December 19, 2024, at 8:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Stamkos in the Predators-Penguins game? Use our stats and information to help you.

Stamkos Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)

Predators vs. Penguins Game Info

Stamkos Prop Insights

  • In 32 games, Stamkos has averaged 18:05 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -13.
  • Stamkos has 18 points overall, having at least one point in 14 different games.
  • He has six goals on the power play, and also four assists.
  • He has an 11% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet 14 times this season in games with a set points prop (32 opportunities).
  • Through 32 games, he has 18 points, with four multi-point games.

Penguins Defensive Insights

  • The Penguins have conceded 121 total goals (3.7 per game), ranking 32nd in NHL action in goals against.
  • The team has the 29th-ranked goal differential in the league at -22.
  • The Penguins are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 19.5 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Penguins

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh
32 Games 0
18 Points 0
8 Goals 0
10 Assists 0

