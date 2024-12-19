Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game – December 19 Published 5:23 am Thursday, December 19, 2024

Steven Stamkos will be in action when

the Nashville Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins face off on Thursday, December 19, 2024, at 8:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Stamkos in the Predators-Penguins game? Use our stats and information to help you.

Stamkos Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)

Predators vs. Penguins Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 19, 2024

Thursday, December 19, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Stamkos Prop Insights

In 32 games, Stamkos has averaged 18:05 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -13.

Stamkos has 18 points overall, having at least one point in 14 different games.

He has six goals on the power play, and also four assists.

He has an 11% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.

He has gone over his points prop bet 14 times this season in games with a set points prop (32 opportunities).

Through 32 games, he has 18 points, with four multi-point games.

Penguins Defensive Insights

The Penguins have conceded 121 total goals (3.7 per game), ranking 32nd in NHL action in goals against.

The team has the 29th-ranked goal differential in the league at -22.

The Penguins are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 19.5 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Penguins

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 32 Games 0 18 Points 0 8 Goals 0 10 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

