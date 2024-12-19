Tennessee vs. Ohio State CFP First Round Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Saturday, Dec. 21 Published 8:44 pm Thursday, December 19, 2024

The College Football Playoff first round will see the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) hosting the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (10-2) at 8 p.m. ET at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State is favored in the matchup, by 7.5 points.

Tennessee vs. Ohio State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Ohio State (-7.5) Over (46) Ohio State 29, Tennessee 19

Tennessee Betting Info (2024)

The Volunteers have a 30.1% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Volunteers have a 6-5-0 record against the spread this year.

Tennessee is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 7.5 points or greater this year.

Out of the Volunteers’ 11 games with a set total, six have hit the over (54.5%).

The average total in Tennessee games this season is 9.0 more points than the point total of 46 in this outing.

Ohio State Betting Info (2024)

Based on this game’s moneyline, the Buckeyes’ implied win probability is 74.2%.

Against the spread, the Buckeyes are 6-6-0 this season.

Ohio State has an ATS record of 5-5 when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.

The Buckeyes have played 12 games this season and five of them have gone over the total.

The average total for Ohio State games this season has been 50.2, 4.2 points higher than the total for this game.

Volunteers vs. Buckeyes 2024 Scoring Averages

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Ohio State 35.5 10.9 52.3 6.7 29.0 10.0 Tennessee 37.3 13.9 70.0 1.5 30.0 14.7

