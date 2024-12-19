Titans vs. Colts: Odds, Moneyline, and Spread – Week 16 Published 2:45 pm Thursday, December 19, 2024

Bookmakers project the Tennessee Titans (3-11) to put up a fight in their attempt to end their three-game losing streak, as they are just 3.5-point underdogs in a matchup against the Indianapolis Colts (6-8) on Sunday, December 22, 2024 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The game’s total has been listed at 42.5 points.

Take a look at the betting insights and trends for the Titans as they prepare for this matchup against the Colts.

Email newsletter signup

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Titans vs. Colts Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here’s a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Indianapolis Game Info

When: Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Titans vs. Colts Betting Insights

Tennessee has posted two wins against the spread this season.

The Titans have won once ATS (1-8) as a 3.5-point underdog or greater this season.

This season, eight of Tennessee’s 14 games have gone over the point total.

Indianapolis has an 8-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The teams have hit the over in seven of Indianapolis’ 14 games with a set total.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: