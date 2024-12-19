Titans vs. Colts: Odds, Moneyline, and Spread – Week 16

Published 2:45 pm Thursday, December 19, 2024

By Data Skrive

Titans vs. Colts: Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 16

Bookmakers project the Tennessee Titans (3-11) to put up a fight in their attempt to end their three-game losing streak, as they are just 3.5-point underdogs in a matchup against the Indianapolis Colts (6-8) on Sunday, December 22, 2024 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The game’s total has been listed at 42.5 points.

Take a look at the betting insights and trends for the Titans as they prepare for this matchup against the Colts.

Titans vs. Colts Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here’s a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Indianapolis Moneyline Tennessee Moneyline
BetMGM Colts (-3.5) 42.5 -190 +155 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Colts (-3.5) 42.5 -196 +164 Bet on this game at FanDuel
Bet365 Colts (-3.5) 42.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game at bet365

Tennessee vs. Indianapolis Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET
  • Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV Info: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Titans vs. Colts Betting Insights

  • Tennessee has posted two wins against the spread this season.
  • The Titans have won once ATS (1-8) as a 3.5-point underdog or greater this season.
  • This season, eight of Tennessee’s 14 games have gone over the point total.
  • Indianapolis has an 8-6-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The teams have hit the over in seven of Indianapolis’ 14 games with a set total.

