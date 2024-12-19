Titans vs. Colts: Odds, Moneyline, and Spread – Week 16
Published 2:45 pm Thursday, December 19, 2024
Bookmakers project the Tennessee Titans (3-11) to put up a fight in their attempt to end their three-game losing streak, as they are just 3.5-point underdogs in a matchup against the Indianapolis Colts (6-8) on Sunday, December 22, 2024 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The game’s total has been listed at 42.5 points.
Take a look at the betting insights and trends for the Titans as they prepare for this matchup against the Colts.
Email newsletter signup
BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.
Titans vs. Colts Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here’s a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Indianapolis Moneyline
|Tennessee Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Colts (-3.5)
|42.5
|-190
|+155
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Colts (-3.5)
|42.5
|-196
|+164
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
|Bet365
|Colts (-3.5)
|42.5
|-200
|+165
|Bet on this game at bet365
Tennessee vs. Indianapolis Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Titans vs. Colts Betting Insights
- Tennessee has posted two wins against the spread this season.
- The Titans have won once ATS (1-8) as a 3.5-point underdog or greater this season.
- This season, eight of Tennessee’s 14 games have gone over the point total.
- Indianapolis has an 8-6-0 record against the spread this season.
- The teams have hit the over in seven of Indianapolis’ 14 games with a set total.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.