Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Penguins on December 19? Published 12:23 am Thursday, December 19, 2024

Should you wager on Filip Forsberg to score a goal when the Nashville Predators and the Pittsburgh Penguins go head to head on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg stats and insights

Forsberg has scored in eight of 32 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season versus the Penguins.

On the power play he has three goals, plus five assists.

Forsberg’s shooting percentage is 8%, and he averages 3.5 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have conceded 121 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Penguins have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.5 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/17/2024 Rangers 2 0 2 17:34 Home W 2-0 12/14/2024 Avalanche 1 0 1 15:44 Away L 5-2 12/12/2024 Stars 0 0 0 17:40 Away W 4-1 12/10/2024 Flames 2 0 2 19:47 Home L 4-3 12/7/2024 Senators 0 0 0 17:48 Away L 3-1 12/5/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 21:52 Away L 3-0 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:57 Away L 3-2 11/30/2024 Wild 0 0 0 19:37 Away L 3-2 OT 11/29/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 19:58 Home L 3-2 OT 11/27/2024 Flyers 0 0 0 18:15 Home L 3-2 OT

Predators vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 19, 2024

Thursday, December 19, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

