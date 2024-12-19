Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Penguins on December 19? Published 12:23 am Thursday, December 19, 2024

The Nashville Predators’ upcoming contest against the Pittsburgh Penguins is set for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Roman Josi score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Josi stats and insights

In five of 29 games this season, Josi has scored — including two games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Penguins.

On the power play he has one goal, plus nine assists.

He takes 2.7 shots per game, and converts 8.1% of them.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 121 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Penguins have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.5 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Josi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2024 Flames 0 0 0 5:32 Home L 4-3 12/7/2024 Senators 0 0 0 26:04 Away L 3-1 12/5/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 27:40 Away L 3-0 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 26:27 Away L 3-2 11/30/2024 Wild 2 0 2 24:36 Away L 3-2 OT 11/29/2024 Lightning 2 2 0 25:38 Home L 3-2 OT 11/27/2024 Flyers 1 1 0 26:33 Home L 3-2 OT 11/25/2024 Devils 1 0 1 27:58 Away L 5-2 11/23/2024 Jets 2 2 0 25:52 Home W 4-1 11/20/2024 Kraken 0 0 0 25:54 Away L 3-0

Predators vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 19, 2024

Thursday, December 19, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

