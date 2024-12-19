Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Penguins on December 19? Published 12:23 am Thursday, December 19, 2024

For those wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Nashville Predators and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Ryan O’Reilly a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

O’Reilly stats and insights

O’Reilly has scored in six of 29 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Penguins.

O’Reilly has picked up three goals and two assists on the power play.

He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 15.2% of them.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have given up 121 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Penguins have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.5 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/17/2024 Rangers 0 0 0 16:00 Home W 2-0 12/14/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:08 Away L 5-2 12/12/2024 Stars 3 2 1 16:10 Away W 4-1 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:50 Away L 3-2 11/30/2024 Wild 1 1 0 19:43 Away L 3-2 OT 11/29/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 19:26 Home L 3-2 OT 11/27/2024 Flyers 1 1 0 17:50 Home L 3-2 OT 11/25/2024 Devils 0 0 0 21:32 Away L 5-2 11/23/2024 Jets 1 0 1 22:35 Home W 4-1 11/20/2024 Kraken 0 0 0 17:39 Away L 3-0

Predators vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 19, 2024

Thursday, December 19, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

