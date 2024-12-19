Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Penguins on December 19? Published 12:23 am Thursday, December 19, 2024

Can we count on Steven Stamkos finding the back of the net when the Nashville Predators clash with the Pittsburgh Penguins at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos stats and insights

In seven of 32 games this season, Stamkos has scored — and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not played against the Penguins yet this season.

On the power play he has six goals, plus four assists.

Stamkos averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11%.

Penguins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Penguins are giving up 121 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Penguins have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.5 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/17/2024 Rangers 2 0 2 18:35 Home W 2-0 12/14/2024 Avalanche 1 1 0 16:39 Away L 5-2 12/12/2024 Stars 1 0 1 16:28 Away W 4-1 12/10/2024 Flames 1 0 1 19:08 Home L 4-3 12/7/2024 Senators 0 0 0 15:47 Away L 3-1 12/5/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 22:38 Away L 3-0 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:24 Away L 3-2 11/30/2024 Wild 1 0 1 19:59 Away L 3-2 OT 11/29/2024 Lightning 1 0 1 16:23 Home L 3-2 OT 11/27/2024 Flyers 0 0 0 17:56 Home L 3-2 OT

Predators vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 19, 2024

Thursday, December 19, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

