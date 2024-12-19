Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Penguins on December 19?
Published 12:23 am Thursday, December 19, 2024
Can we count on Steven Stamkos finding the back of the net when the Nashville Predators clash with the Pittsburgh Penguins at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)
Stamkos stats and insights
- In seven of 32 games this season, Stamkos has scored — and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Penguins yet this season.
- On the power play he has six goals, plus four assists.
- Stamkos averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11%.
Penguins defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Penguins are giving up 121 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Penguins have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.5 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Stamkos recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/17/2024
|Rangers
|2
|0
|2
|18:35
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/14/2024
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|16:39
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/12/2024
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|16:28
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/10/2024
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|19:08
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/7/2024
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|15:47
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/5/2024
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|22:38
|Away
|L 3-0
|12/4/2024
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|15:24
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/30/2024
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|19:59
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/29/2024
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|16:23
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/27/2024
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|17:56
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
Predators vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 19, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
