Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Saturday, December 21
Published 7:23 pm Friday, December 20, 2024
Saturday’s college basketball lineup includes top teams in play. Among the 10 games our computer model likes, in terms of picks against the spread, is the Lamar Cardinals squaring off against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Lamar +23.5 vs. Texas Tech
- Matchup: Lamar Cardinals at Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: December 21
- Computer Projection: Texas Tech by 15.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Texas Tech (-23.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Nevada -7.5 vs. Colorado State
- Matchup: Colorado State Rams at Nevada Wolf Pack
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: December 21
- Computer Projection: Nevada by 15.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Nevada (-7.5)
- TV Channel: MW Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: North Florida +23.5 vs. Florida
- Matchup: North Florida Ospreys at Florida Gators
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: December 21
- Computer Projection: Florida by 16.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Florida (-23.5)
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: CSU Bakersfield -2.5 vs. Portland State
- Matchup: Portland State Vikings at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Date: December 21
- Computer Projection: CSU Bakersfield by 8.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: CSU Bakersfield (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Furman -2.5 vs. Harvard
- Matchup: Furman Paladins at Harvard Crimson
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: December 21
- Computer Projection: Furman by 8.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Furman (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Email newsletter signup
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
ATS Pick: Central Michigan +26.5 vs. Arizona
- Matchup: Central Michigan Chippewas at Arizona Wildcats
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: December 21
- Computer Projection: Arizona by 20.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Arizona (-26.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: VMI +12.5 vs. Richmond
- Matchup: VMI Keydets at Richmond Spiders
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: December 21
- Computer Projection: Richmond by 6.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Richmond (-12.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Butler +7.5 vs. UConn
- Matchup: UConn Huskies at Butler Bulldogs
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: December 21
- Computer Projection: UConn by 1.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UConn (-7.5)
- TV Channel: Peacock
ATS Pick: Arizona State -9.5 vs. UMass
- Matchup: Arizona State Sun Devils vs. UMass Minutemen
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: December 21
- Computer Projection: Arizona State by 15.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Arizona State (-9.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Texas A&M-CC +27.5 vs. Houston
- Matchup: Texas A&M-CC Islanders at Houston Cougars
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: December 21
- Computer Projection: Houston by 22.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Houston (-27.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.