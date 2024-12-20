Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Colts Game – Week 16

Published 5:38 pm Friday, December 20, 2024

By Data Skrive

Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Colts Game – Week 16

The Indianapolis Colts (6-8) host a struggling Tennessee Titans (3-11) squad on Sunday, December 22, 2024 at Lucas Oil Stadium (and best bets are available). The Titans have lost three games in a row.

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Titans vs. Colts Matchup Info

Email newsletter signup

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Sign up today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Our computers expect the same result as BetMGM, but have the Colts winning by a considerably larger margin (10.9 points). Take the Colts.
  • The Colts have a 65.5% chance to win this game, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • The Colts have put together a 3-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 75% of those games).
  • Indianapolis has not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -190 or shorter.
  • The Titans have won two of the 10 games they’ve played as underdogs this season.
  • Tennessee is 1-7 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +155 or more on the moneyline.

Think you know who will win the game? Sign up at BetMGM and place your bet today.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Colts (-3.5)
  • The Colts have put together an 8-6-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Titans have covered the spread two times this season (2-12-0).
  • Tennessee is just 1-8 ATS when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Want to bet on this game’s spread? Head to BetMGM and place your wager today.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (42.5)
  • The two teams average a combined 4.4 fewer points per game (38.1) than this matchup’s over/under of 42.5 points.
  • The Colts and the Titans have seen their opponents average a combined 8.1 more points per game than the over/under of 42.5 set for this matchup (including the postseason).
  • Six of the Colts’ 14 games with a set total have hit the over (42.9%).
  • The teams have hit the over in eight of the Titans’ 14 games with a set total.

Want to bet on the over/under in this matchup? Make your wager at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Predictions

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, December 20

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, December 20

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 20

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 20

Tennessee vs. Ohio State CFP First Round Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, Dec. 21

Tennessee vs. Ohio State CFP First Round Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Saturday, Dec. 21

Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Friday, December 20

Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Friday, December 20

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup