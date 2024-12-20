December 20 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 4:18 am Friday, December 20, 2024
The Carolina Hurricanes and the Washington Capitals take the ice for one of many exciting matchups on the NHL slate on Friday.
You will find information on how to watch Friday’s NHL action right here.
How to Watch December 20 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Toronto Maple Leafs @ Buffalo Sabres
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Carolina Hurricanes @ Washington Capitals
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|St. Louis Blues @ Florida Panthers
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Montreal Canadiens @ Detroit Red Wings
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|New York Rangers @ Dallas Stars
|8 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Utah Hockey Club @ Minnesota Wild
|8 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Colorado Avalanche @ Anaheim Ducks
|10 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
Regional restrictions may apply.
