Hawks vs. Grizzlies Injury Report Today – December 21 Published 4:33 pm Friday, December 20, 2024

The Memphis Grizzlies’ (19-9) injury report has four players listed heading into a Saturday, December 21 matchup with the Atlanta Hawks (14-14, three injured players) at State Farm Arena, with a start time of 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Email newsletter signup

The Hawks are coming off of a 133-126 OT loss to the Spurs in their last outing on Thursday. De’Andre Hunter totaled 27 points, six rebounds and one assist for the Hawks.

The Grizzlies are coming off of a 144-93 win against the Warriors in their last game on Thursday. Santi Aldama put up 21 points, 14 rebounds and four assists for the Grizzlies.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Onyeka Okongwu C Out Knee 11.3 6.6 1.4 Cody Zeller C Out Personal Kobe Bufkin SG Out For Season Shoulder 5.3 2.1 1.7

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get live and on-demand access to NBA games.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Gregory Jackson PF Out Foot Vince Williams Jr. SG Out Ankle 5.3 3.7 3 Marcus Smart PG Questionable Shoulder 9.2 2.5 3.9 Jay Huff C Questionable Ankle 9.1 2.8 0.8

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at StubHub.

Hawks vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: FDSSE

FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: