Hawks vs. Grizzlies Injury Report Today – December 21

Published 4:33 pm Friday, December 20, 2024

By Data Skrive

Hawks vs. Grizzlies Injury Report Today - December 21

The Memphis Grizzlies’ (19-9) injury report has four players listed heading into a Saturday, December 21 matchup with the Atlanta Hawks (14-14, three injured players) at State Farm Arena, with a start time of 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Email newsletter signup

The Hawks are coming off of a 133-126 OT loss to the Spurs in their last outing on Thursday. De’Andre Hunter totaled 27 points, six rebounds and one assist for the Hawks.

The Grizzlies are coming off of a 144-93 win against the Warriors in their last game on Thursday. Santi Aldama put up 21 points, 14 rebounds and four assists for the Grizzlies.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG
Onyeka Okongwu C Out Knee 11.3 6.6 1.4
Cody Zeller C Out Personal
Kobe Bufkin SG Out For Season Shoulder 5.3 2.1 1.7

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get live and on-demand access to NBA games.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG
Gregory Jackson PF Out Foot
Vince Williams Jr. SG Out Ankle 5.3 3.7 3
Marcus Smart PG Questionable Shoulder 9.2 2.5 3.9
Jay Huff C Questionable Ankle 9.1 2.8 0.8

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at StubHub.

Hawks vs. Grizzlies Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV: FDSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Injury Report

Kings vs. Predators Injury Report Today - December 21

Kings vs. Predators Injury Report Today – December 21

Roman Josi Injury Status - Predators vs. Penguins Injury Report December 19

Roman Josi Injury Status – Predators vs. Penguins Injury Report December 19

Spurs vs. Hawks Injury Report Today - December 19

Spurs vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – December 19

Roman Josi Injury Status - Predators vs. Rangers Injury Report December 17

Roman Josi Injury Status – Predators vs. Rangers Injury Report December 17

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup