Hawks vs. Grizzlies Injury Report Today – December 21
Published 4:33 pm Friday, December 20, 2024
The Memphis Grizzlies’ (19-9) injury report has four players listed heading into a Saturday, December 21 matchup with the Atlanta Hawks (14-14, three injured players) at State Farm Arena, with a start time of 7:30 PM ET.
The Hawks are coming off of a 133-126 OT loss to the Spurs in their last outing on Thursday. De’Andre Hunter totaled 27 points, six rebounds and one assist for the Hawks.
The Grizzlies are coming off of a 144-93 win against the Warriors in their last game on Thursday. Santi Aldama put up 21 points, 14 rebounds and four assists for the Grizzlies.
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Onyeka Okongwu
|C
|Out
|Knee
|11.3
|6.6
|1.4
|Cody Zeller
|C
|Out
|Personal
|Kobe Bufkin
|SG
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|5.3
|2.1
|1.7
Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Gregory Jackson
|PF
|Out
|Foot
|Vince Williams Jr.
|SG
|Out
|Ankle
|5.3
|3.7
|3
|Marcus Smart
|PG
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|9.2
|2.5
|3.9
|Jay Huff
|C
|Questionable
|Ankle
|9.1
|2.8
|0.8
Hawks vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: FDSSE
- Live Stream: FDSSE
