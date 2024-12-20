How to Pick the Kings vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – December 21 Published 12:36 pm Friday, December 20, 2024

If you’re seeking best bets for the Los Angeles Kings’ upcoming game against the Nashville Predators on Saturday at 1:30 PM ET, then you’ve come to the right spot. Read on, as we provide our picks and projections for this showdown.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Kings vs. Predators Picks

Email newsletter signup

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 5.6 goals)

Los Angeles and its opponent have combined to outscore Saturday’s total (5.5 goals) 14 times this season.

This season, 13 of Nashville’s games have featured more than 5.5 goals.

The Kings score 3.16 goals per game, compared to the Predators’ average of 2.3, adding up to 0.0 fewer goals than this contest’s total of 5.5.

The 5.6 goals per game these two teams are conceding on average are 0.2 more than the total for this contest.

Bet on the total at BetMGM today!

Moneyline Pick

Kings Moneyline: -112

In the 18 times this season the Kings have been favored on the moneyline, they have gone 12-6 in those games.

Los Angeles is 12-6 (victorious in 66.7% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -112 or shorter.

Based on this contest’s moneyline, the Kings have an implied probability of 52.8% to win.

Predators Moneyline: -107

In 13 games as an underdog on the moneyline, Nashville has pulled off the upset one time.

When the Predators’ moneyline odds are -107 or longer, they have won a single game in 13 opportunities.

Nashville has a 51.7% chance to win this game (implied from the moneyline odds).

Place your moneyline bet at BetMGM now!

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Los Angeles 3, Nashville 2

Kings Points Leaders

One of Los Angeles’ top offensive players this season is Anze Kopitar, who has put up 37 points in 32 games.

With 16 goals and 15 assists, Adrian Kempe is one of the most important offensive options for Los Angeles with his 31 points (one per game).

Alex Laferriere has contributed 24 points for Los Angeles in 32 games this season, scoring on 18.2% of his shots and putting up 12 goals and 12 assists.

Across 18 games played, David Rittich has a goaltending record of 10-7-0. During those games, he’s allowed 39 goals while recording 318 saves.

Predators Points Leaders

Nashville’s Filip Forsberg has recorded 15 assists and nine goals in 33 games, good for 24 points.

Roman Josi is a key contributor for Nashville, with 23 total points this season. He has scored seven goals and provided 16 assists in 29 games.

Jonathan Marchessault has nine goals and 11 assists, for a season point total of 20.

Juuse Saros’ record stands at 7-14-6 on the season, allowing 72 goals (2.7 goals against average) and amassing 698 saves with a .906 save percentage (25th in the league).

Kings’ Schedule

Looking for officially licensed NHL gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 12/14/2024 Rangers W 5-1 Away -110 12/17/2024 Penguins L 3-2 Away -145 12/19/2024 Flyers W 7-3 Away -162 12/21/2024 Predators – Away -112 12/22/2024 Capitals – Away – 12/28/2024 Oilers – Home – 12/29/2024 Flyers – Home –

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 12/14/2024 Avalanche L 5-2 Away +146 12/17/2024 Rangers W 2-0 Home -148 12/19/2024 Penguins L 5-4 Home -158 12/21/2024 Kings – Home -107 12/23/2024 Hurricanes – Home – 12/27/2024 Blues – Away – 12/30/2024 Jets – Away –

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Los Angeles vs. Nashville Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 21, 2024

Saturday, December 21, 2024 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: