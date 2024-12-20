How to Watch Tennessee vs. Richmond Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – December 20
Published 3:15 am Friday, December 20, 2024
The Tennessee Volunteers (9-0) aim to build on a nine-game winning run when they host the Richmond Spiders (9-2) at 2:15 PM ET on Friday, December 20, 2024 at Massimino Court. The matchup airs on BallerTV.
Tennessee vs. Richmond Game Info
- When: Friday, December 20, 2024 at 2:15 PM ET
- Where: Massimino Court in West Palm Beach, Florida
Tennessee 2024-25 Stats
- In 2024-25, the Spiders are 80th in college basketball on offense (73.3 points scored per game) and 26th on defense (54.5 points allowed).
- Tennessee ranks 12th-best in the country by grabbing 40.6 rebounds per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranks 125th in college basketball (30.2 allowed per contest).
- At 18.2 assists per game, the Spiders are 23rd-best in college basketball.
- Tennessee ranks second-best in college basketball by forcing 26.8 turnovers per game. It ranks 109th in college basketball by averaging 14.6 turnovers per contest.
- In 2024-25 the Spiders are 21st-best in the country in 3-point makes (9.0 per game), and 11th-best in 3-point percentage (39.0%).
- This season, Tennessee is allowing 4.7 three-pointers per game (50th-ranked in college basketball) and is allowing opponents to shoot 28.6% (127th-ranked) from three-point land.
- In 2024-25, the Spiders have taken 56.9% percent of their shots from inside the arc, and 43.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 66.2% of the Spiders’ buckets have been 2-pointers, and 33.8% have been 3-pointers.
Richmond 2024-25 Stats
- The Spiders put up 73.3 points per game and allow 54.5, ranking them 80th in the country on offense and 26th defensively.
- Richmond is 206th in college basketball in rebounds per game (32.2) and 40th in rebounds conceded (27.4).
- The Spiders are 23rd-best in the nation in assists (18.2 per game) in 2024-25.
- Richmond is 189th in the country in turnovers per game (16.3) and 170th in turnovers forced (16.6).
- The Spiders are the 21st-best squad in college basketball in 3-pointers made (9.0 per game) and 11th-best in 3-point percentage (39.0%).
- Richmond gives up 6.5 3-pointers per game and concedes 28.2% from beyond the arc, ranking 223rd and 110th, respectively, in college basketball.
- The Spiders take 56.9% percent of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 43.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 66.2% of the Spiders’ baskets are 2-pointers, and 33.8% are 3-pointers.
Tennessee’s Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Talaysia Cooper
|9
|19.3
|6.7
|4.2
|3.2
|1.1
|1.3
|Samara Spencer
|9
|13.7
|3.3
|5.2
|1.1
|0.2
|2.8
|Ruby Whitehorn
|9
|12.1
|5.8
|1.7
|1.6
|0.2
|1.1
|Lazaria Spearman
|9
|11.1
|5.3
|0.8
|1.4
|0.6
|0.8
|Tess Darby
|8
|10.1
|2.9
|0.8
|0.9
|0.1
|2.9
Richmond’s Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Rachel Ullstrom
|11
|16.5
|5.9
|0.5
|2.1
|0.5
|2.6
|Maggie Doogan
|11
|14.5
|6.2
|2.4
|1.0
|1.2
|1.0
|Addie Budnik
|11
|9.0
|3.3
|3.3
|0.8
|1.0
|1.2
|Ally Sweeney
|11
|7.5
|2.6
|3.8
|0.6
|0.3
|1.3
|Faith Alston
|1
|6.0
|1.0
|1.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule
- December 20 vs. Richmond at 2:15 PM ET
- December 21 at Tulsa at 11:00 AM ET
- December 29 vs. Winthrop at 2:00 PM ET
- January 2 at Texas A&M at 8:00 PM ET
- January 5 vs. Oklahoma at 3:00 PM ET
- January 9 vs. LSU at 6:30 PM ET
Richmond’s Upcoming Schedule
- December 20 at Tennessee at 2:15 PM ET
- December 21 at Alabama at 1:15 PM ET
- December 29 vs. Dayton at 2:00 PM ET
- January 2 at Fordham at 6:30 PM ET
- January 5 at UMass at 1:00 PM ET
- January 8 vs. George Mason at 6:00 PM ET
