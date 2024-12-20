How to Watch Tennessee vs. Richmond Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – December 20 Published 3:15 am Friday, December 20, 2024

The Tennessee Volunteers (9-0) aim to build on a nine-game winning run when they host the Richmond Spiders (9-2) at 2:15 PM ET on Friday, December 20, 2024 at Massimino Court. The matchup airs on BallerTV.

Tennessee vs. Richmond Game Info

When: Friday, December 20, 2024 at 2:15 PM ET

Where: Massimino Court in West Palm Beach, Florida

Tennessee 2024-25 Stats

In 2024-25, the Spiders are 80th in college basketball on offense (73.3 points scored per game) and 26th on defense (54.5 points allowed).

Tennessee ranks 12th-best in the country by grabbing 40.6 rebounds per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranks 125th in college basketball (30.2 allowed per contest).

At 18.2 assists per game, the Spiders are 23rd-best in college basketball.

Tennessee ranks second-best in college basketball by forcing 26.8 turnovers per game. It ranks 109th in college basketball by averaging 14.6 turnovers per contest.

In 2024-25 the Spiders are 21st-best in the country in 3-point makes (9.0 per game), and 11th-best in 3-point percentage (39.0%).

This season, Tennessee is allowing 4.7 three-pointers per game (50th-ranked in college basketball) and is allowing opponents to shoot 28.6% (127th-ranked) from three-point land.

In 2024-25, the Spiders have taken 56.9% percent of their shots from inside the arc, and 43.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 66.2% of the Spiders’ buckets have been 2-pointers, and 33.8% have been 3-pointers.

Richmond 2024-25 Stats

The Spiders put up 73.3 points per game and allow 54.5, ranking them 80th in the country on offense and 26th defensively.

Richmond is 206th in college basketball in rebounds per game (32.2) and 40th in rebounds conceded (27.4).

The Spiders are 23rd-best in the nation in assists (18.2 per game) in 2024-25.

Richmond is 189th in the country in turnovers per game (16.3) and 170th in turnovers forced (16.6).

The Spiders are the 21st-best squad in college basketball in 3-pointers made (9.0 per game) and 11th-best in 3-point percentage (39.0%).

Richmond gives up 6.5 3-pointers per game and concedes 28.2% from beyond the arc, ranking 223rd and 110th, respectively, in college basketball.

The Spiders take 56.9% percent of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 43.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 66.2% of the Spiders’ baskets are 2-pointers, and 33.8% are 3-pointers.

Tennessee’s Top Players

Volunteers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Talaysia Cooper 9 19.3 6.7 4.2 3.2 1.1 1.3 Samara Spencer 9 13.7 3.3 5.2 1.1 0.2 2.8 Ruby Whitehorn 9 12.1 5.8 1.7 1.6 0.2 1.1 Lazaria Spearman 9 11.1 5.3 0.8 1.4 0.6 0.8 Tess Darby 8 10.1 2.9 0.8 0.9 0.1 2.9

Richmond’s Top Players

Spiders Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Rachel Ullstrom 11 16.5 5.9 0.5 2.1 0.5 2.6 Maggie Doogan 11 14.5 6.2 2.4 1.0 1.2 1.0 Addie Budnik 11 9.0 3.3 3.3 0.8 1.0 1.2 Ally Sweeney 11 7.5 2.6 3.8 0.6 0.3 1.3 Faith Alston 1 6.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 0.0 0.0

Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule

December 20 vs. Richmond at 2:15 PM ET

December 21 at Tulsa at 11:00 AM ET

December 29 vs. Winthrop at 2:00 PM ET

January 2 at Texas A&M at 8:00 PM ET

January 5 vs. Oklahoma at 3:00 PM ET

January 9 vs. LSU at 6:30 PM ET

Richmond’s Upcoming Schedule

December 20 at Tennessee at 2:15 PM ET

December 21 at Alabama at 1:15 PM ET

December 29 vs. Dayton at 2:00 PM ET

January 2 at Fordham at 6:30 PM ET

January 5 at UMass at 1:00 PM ET

January 8 vs. George Mason at 6:00 PM ET

