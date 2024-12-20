How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Friday, December 20 Published 4:20 am Friday, December 20, 2024

There are two games on the college basketball schedule on Friday that feature a ranked team. That includes the Dayton Flyers versus the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Houston Christian Huskies at No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+

No. 22 Dayton Flyers at No. 19 Cincinnati Bearcats

Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN

