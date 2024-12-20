How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, December 21 Published 5:22 pm Friday, December 20, 2024

Nine games on the Saturday college basketball schedule feature a ranked team, including the matchup between the USC Trojans and the UConn Huskies.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers at Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV channel: BallerTV

Norfolk State Spartans at No. 19 North Carolina Tar Heels

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 9 Duke Blue Devils at South Florida Bulls

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 12 TCU Horned Frogs at UCF Knights

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 23 Nebraska Cornhuskers at No. 17 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 14 West Virginia Mountaineers at Colorado Buffaloes

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Fordham Rams at No. 24 California Golden Bears

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 7 USC Trojans at No. 4 UConn Huskies

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

