How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, December 21

Published 5:22 pm Friday, December 20, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Saturday, December 21

Nine games on the Saturday college basketball schedule feature a ranked team, including the matchup between the USC Trojans and the UConn Huskies.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers at Tulsa Golden Hurricane

  • Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • TV channel: BallerTV

Norfolk State Spartans at No. 19 North Carolina Tar Heels

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: ACC Network Extra
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 9 Duke Blue Devils at South Florida Bulls

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 12 TCU Horned Frogs at UCF Knights

No. 23 Nebraska Cornhuskers at No. 17 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

  • Time: 5:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: ACC Network Extra
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 14 West Virginia Mountaineers at Colorado Buffaloes

Fordham Rams at No. 24 California Golden Bears

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: ACC Network Extra
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 7 USC Trojans at No. 4 UConn Huskies

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: FOX

