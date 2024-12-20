How to Watch Tulsa vs. Tennessee Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – December 21
Published 11:15 pm Friday, December 20, 2024
The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-5) will aim to continue a four-game win run when they host the Tennessee Volunteers (10-0) at 11:00 AM ET on Saturday, December 21, 2024. The Volunteers have taken 10 games in a row.
Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Tulsa vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Massimino Court in West Palm Beach, Florida
Email newsletter signup
Looking for women’s college basketball tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.
Tulsa 2024-25 Stats
- On offense, the Volunteers are the best team in the nation (96.9 points per game). On defense, they are 246th (66.7 points allowed per game).
- With 36.2 boards per game, Tulsa ranks 64th in college basketball. It gives up 35.8 rebounds per contest, which ranks 307th in college basketball.
- At 17.3 assists per game, the Volunteers are 29th in the nation.
- This season, Tulsa is averaging 16.5 turnovers per game (203rd-ranked in college basketball) and forcing 18.8 turnovers per contest (68th-ranked).
- The Volunteers are the best team in the country in 3-pointers made (12.5 per game) and 137th in 3-point percentage (32.1%).
- Tulsa is 161st in the nation with 5.8 treys allowed per game so far this year. Meanwhile, it ranks 202nd with a 31.1% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc.
- The Volunteers attempt 52.2% percent of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 47.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 65.5% of the Volunteers’ buckets are 2-pointers, and 34.5% are 3-pointers.
Tennessee 2024-25 Stats
- In 2024-25, the Volunteers are best in the country on offense (96.9 points scored per game) and ranked 246th defensively (66.7 points allowed).
- In 2024-25, Tennessee is 15th-best in college basketball in rebounds (39.9 per game) and 95th in rebounds conceded (29.3).
- This season the Volunteers are ranked 29th in the nation in assists at 17.3 per game.
- In 2024-25, Tennessee is 86th in the nation in turnovers committed (14.3 per game) and third-best in turnovers forced (25.7).
- Beyond the arc, the Volunteers are best in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (12.5). They are 137th in 3-point percentage at 32.1%.
- Tennessee is 55th in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (4.8 per game) and 118th in 3-point percentage defensively (28.4%).
- In 2024-25, the Volunteers have attempted 47.8% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 52.2% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 34.5% of the Volunteers’ buckets have been 3-pointers, and 65.5% have been 2-pointers.
Catch women’s college basketball action all season long on Fubo.
Tulsa’s Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Delanie Crawford
|11
|17.4
|5.8
|2.3
|1.2
|0.4
|2.6
|Elise Hill
|11
|10.1
|3.7
|2.3
|1.1
|0.1
|1.6
|Mady Cartwright
|11
|9.0
|5.1
|1.1
|1.3
|0.4
|0.7
|Paige Bradley
|11
|8.3
|5.1
|1.5
|1.1
|0.0
|0.7
|Hadley Periman
|8
|7.0
|7.0
|1.5
|1.3
|1.6
|0.8
Tennessee’s Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Talaysia Cooper
|10
|19.8
|6.1
|3.9
|3.4
|1.0
|1.3
|Samara Spencer
|10
|13.4
|3.3
|5.3
|1.1
|0.2
|2.8
|Ruby Whitehorn
|10
|12.4
|5.9
|1.7
|1.4
|0.3
|1.0
|Lazaria Spearman
|10
|10.8
|5.7
|0.7
|1.3
|0.5
|0.7
|Jewel Spear
|8
|9.8
|2.6
|1.5
|1.0
|0.4
|2.0
Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.
Tulsa’s Upcoming Schedule
- December 21 vs. Tennessee at 11:00 AM ET
- December 29 vs. East Carolina at 3:00 PM ET
- January 1 at North Texas at 5:00 PM ET
- January 4 vs. UTSA at 3:00 PM ET
- January 8 vs. Charlotte at 7:30 PM ET
- January 11 at Temple at 2:00 PM ET
Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule
- December 21 at Tulsa at 11:00 AM ET
- December 29 vs. Winthrop at 2:00 PM ET
- January 2 at Texas A&M at 8:00 PM ET
- January 5 vs. Oklahoma at 3:00 PM ET
- January 9 vs. LSU at 6:30 PM ET
- January 12 at Arkansas at 1:00 PM ET
Start watching women’s hoops LIVE with Fubo!