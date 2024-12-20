How to Watch Tulsa vs. Tennessee Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – December 21 Published 11:15 pm Friday, December 20, 2024

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-5) will aim to continue a four-game win run when they host the Tennessee Volunteers (10-0) at 11:00 AM ET on Saturday, December 21, 2024. The Volunteers have taken 10 games in a row.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Tulsa vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 11:00 AM ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Massimino Court in West Palm Beach, Florida

Email newsletter signup

Looking for women’s college basketball tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Tulsa 2024-25 Stats

On offense, the Volunteers are the best team in the nation (96.9 points per game). On defense, they are 246th (66.7 points allowed per game).

With 36.2 boards per game, Tulsa ranks 64th in college basketball. It gives up 35.8 rebounds per contest, which ranks 307th in college basketball.

At 17.3 assists per game, the Volunteers are 29th in the nation.

This season, Tulsa is averaging 16.5 turnovers per game (203rd-ranked in college basketball) and forcing 18.8 turnovers per contest (68th-ranked).

The Volunteers are the best team in the country in 3-pointers made (12.5 per game) and 137th in 3-point percentage (32.1%).

Tulsa is 161st in the nation with 5.8 treys allowed per game so far this year. Meanwhile, it ranks 202nd with a 31.1% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc.

The Volunteers attempt 52.2% percent of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 47.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 65.5% of the Volunteers’ buckets are 2-pointers, and 34.5% are 3-pointers.

Tennessee 2024-25 Stats

In 2024-25, the Volunteers are best in the country on offense (96.9 points scored per game) and ranked 246th defensively (66.7 points allowed).

In 2024-25, Tennessee is 15th-best in college basketball in rebounds (39.9 per game) and 95th in rebounds conceded (29.3).

This season the Volunteers are ranked 29th in the nation in assists at 17.3 per game.

In 2024-25, Tennessee is 86th in the nation in turnovers committed (14.3 per game) and third-best in turnovers forced (25.7).

Beyond the arc, the Volunteers are best in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (12.5). They are 137th in 3-point percentage at 32.1%.

Tennessee is 55th in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (4.8 per game) and 118th in 3-point percentage defensively (28.4%).

In 2024-25, the Volunteers have attempted 47.8% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 52.2% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 34.5% of the Volunteers’ buckets have been 3-pointers, and 65.5% have been 2-pointers.

Catch women’s college basketball action all season long on Fubo.

Tulsa’s Top Players

Golden Hurricane Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Delanie Crawford 11 17.4 5.8 2.3 1.2 0.4 2.6 Elise Hill 11 10.1 3.7 2.3 1.1 0.1 1.6 Mady Cartwright 11 9.0 5.1 1.1 1.3 0.4 0.7 Paige Bradley 11 8.3 5.1 1.5 1.1 0.0 0.7 Hadley Periman 8 7.0 7.0 1.5 1.3 1.6 0.8

Tennessee’s Top Players

Volunteers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Talaysia Cooper 10 19.8 6.1 3.9 3.4 1.0 1.3 Samara Spencer 10 13.4 3.3 5.3 1.1 0.2 2.8 Ruby Whitehorn 10 12.4 5.9 1.7 1.4 0.3 1.0 Lazaria Spearman 10 10.8 5.7 0.7 1.3 0.5 0.7 Jewel Spear 8 9.8 2.6 1.5 1.0 0.4 2.0

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Tulsa’s Upcoming Schedule

December 21 vs. Tennessee at 11:00 AM ET

December 29 vs. East Carolina at 3:00 PM ET

January 1 at North Texas at 5:00 PM ET

January 4 vs. UTSA at 3:00 PM ET

January 8 vs. Charlotte at 7:30 PM ET

January 11 at Temple at 2:00 PM ET

Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule

December 21 at Tulsa at 11:00 AM ET

December 29 vs. Winthrop at 2:00 PM ET

January 2 at Texas A&M at 8:00 PM ET

January 5 vs. Oklahoma at 3:00 PM ET

January 9 vs. LSU at 6:30 PM ET

January 12 at Arkansas at 1:00 PM ET

Start watching women’s hoops LIVE with Fubo!

id: