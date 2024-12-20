Kings vs. Predators Injury Report Today – December 21 Published 1:42 pm Friday, December 20, 2024

Going into a matchup with the Nashville Predators (9-17-7), the Los Angeles Kings (19-9-4) currently are monitoring three players on the injury report. The game begins at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 21 at Bridgestone Arena.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Trevor Moore LW Questionable Upper Body Drew Doughty D Out Ankle Trevor Lewis C Out Lower Body

Email newsletter signup

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed Roman Josi D Questionable Lower Body

Kings vs. Predators Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 21, 2024

Saturday, December 21, 2024 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Kings Season Insights

The Kings’ 101 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 12th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Defensively, Los Angeles has been one of the stingiest units in NHL action, conceding 81 total goals (2.5 per game) to rank second.

Their +20 goal differential is sixth-best in the league.

Predators Season Insights

The Predators have 76 goals this season (2.3 per game), 31st in the league.

Nashville’s total of 103 goals allowed (3.1 per game) ranks 22nd in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -27, they are 32nd in the league.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Kings vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Kings (-114) Predators (-106) 5.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: