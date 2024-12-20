Kings vs. Predators Injury Report Today – December 21
Published 1:42 pm Friday, December 20, 2024
Going into a matchup with the Nashville Predators (9-17-7), the Los Angeles Kings (19-9-4) currently are monitoring three players on the injury report. The game begins at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 21 at Bridgestone Arena.
Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Trevor Moore
|LW
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Drew Doughty
|D
|Out
|Ankle
|Trevor Lewis
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Roman Josi
|D
|Questionable
|Lower Body
Kings vs. Predators Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 21, 2024
- Time: 1:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
Kings Season Insights
- The Kings’ 101 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 12th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- Defensively, Los Angeles has been one of the stingiest units in NHL action, conceding 81 total goals (2.5 per game) to rank second.
- Their +20 goal differential is sixth-best in the league.
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators have 76 goals this season (2.3 per game), 31st in the league.
- Nashville’s total of 103 goals allowed (3.1 per game) ranks 22nd in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of -27, they are 32nd in the league.
Kings vs. Predators Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Kings (-114)
|Predators (-106)
|5.5
