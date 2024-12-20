Kings vs. Predators Injury Report Today – December 21

Published 1:42 pm Friday, December 20, 2024

By Data Skrive

Going into a matchup with the Nashville Predators (9-17-7), the Los Angeles Kings (19-9-4) currently are monitoring three players on the injury report. The game begins at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 21 at Bridgestone Arena.

Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Trevor Moore LW Questionable Upper Body
Drew Doughty D Out Ankle
Trevor Lewis C Out Lower Body

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed
Roman Josi D Questionable Lower Body

Kings vs. Predators Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, December 21, 2024
  • Time: 1:30 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Kings Season Insights

  • The Kings’ 101 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 12th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
  • Defensively, Los Angeles has been one of the stingiest units in NHL action, conceding 81 total goals (2.5 per game) to rank second.
  • Their +20 goal differential is sixth-best in the league.

Predators Season Insights

  • The Predators have 76 goals this season (2.3 per game), 31st in the league.
  • Nashville’s total of 103 goals allowed (3.1 per game) ranks 22nd in the NHL.
  • With a goal differential of -27, they are 32nd in the league.

Kings vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Kings (-114) Predators (-106) 5.5

