NBA Best Bets: Grizzlies vs. Hawks Picks for December 21 Published 10:33 pm Friday, December 20, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (14-14) are just 2.5-point underdogs against the Memphis Grizzlies (19-9) at State Farm Arena on Saturday, December 21, 2024. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on FDSSE.

Why don’t you check out the best bets available (according to our computer predictions) for Saturday’s game, before you place a wager on this contest?

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: FDSSE

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Best Bets

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 2.5)

Memphis has 19 wins in 28 games against the spread this season.

Atlanta has beaten the spread 11 times in 28 games.

The Grizzlies are 11-7 as 2.5-point favorites or more.

The Hawks are 9-5 as 2.5-point underdogs or greater.

Pick OU:

Under (239.5)





Grizzlies games this season have featured more combined points than this contest’s total of 239.5 points 11 times.

The Hawks have combined with their opponent to score more than 239.5 points in 11 of 28 games this season.

The average total in Memphis’ outings this year is 231.8, 7.7 fewer points than this game’s over/under.

Atlanta’s games this season have had an average of 234 points, 5.5 fewer points than this game’s point total.

The Grizzlies score the most points in the NBA this season, while the Hawks’ offense racks up the fourth-most.

The Grizzlies are the NBA’s 22nd-ranked scoring defense while the Hawks are the 29th-ranked.

Moneyline Pick: Grizzlies (-145)

This season, the Grizzlies have been favored 20 times and won 15, or 75%, of those games.

The Hawks have been chosen as underdogs in 15 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (53.3%) in those games.

Memphis has a record of 12-4, a 75% win rate, when it’s favored by -145 or more by oddsmakers this season.

This year, Atlanta has won seven of 12 games when listed as at least +120 or better on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Grizzlies, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

