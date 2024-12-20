NBA Best Bets: Grizzlies vs. Hawks Picks for December 21

Published 10:33 pm Friday, December 20, 2024

By Data Skrive

NBA Best Bets: Grizzlies vs. Hawks Picks for December 21

The Atlanta Hawks (14-14) are just 2.5-point underdogs against the Memphis Grizzlies (19-9) at State Farm Arena on Saturday, December 21, 2024. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on FDSSE.

Why don’t you check out the best bets available (according to our computer predictions) for Saturday’s game, before you place a wager on this contest?

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV: FDSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Best Bets

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 2.5)

  • Memphis has 19 wins in 28 games against the spread this season.
  • Atlanta has beaten the spread 11 times in 28 games.
  • The Grizzlies are 11-7 as 2.5-point favorites or more.
  • The Hawks are 9-5 as 2.5-point underdogs or greater.

Pick OU:

Under (239.5)

  • Grizzlies games this season have featured more combined points than this contest’s total of 239.5 points 11 times.
  • The Hawks have combined with their opponent to score more than 239.5 points in 11 of 28 games this season.
  • The average total in Memphis’ outings this year is 231.8, 7.7 fewer points than this game’s over/under.
  • Atlanta’s games this season have had an average of 234 points, 5.5 fewer points than this game’s point total.
  • The Grizzlies score the most points in the NBA this season, while the Hawks’ offense racks up the fourth-most.
  • The Grizzlies are the NBA’s 22nd-ranked scoring defense while the Hawks are the 29th-ranked.

Moneyline Pick: Grizzlies (-145)

  • This season, the Grizzlies have been favored 20 times and won 15, or 75%, of those games.
  • The Hawks have been chosen as underdogs in 15 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (53.3%) in those games.
  • Memphis has a record of 12-4, a 75% win rate, when it’s favored by -145 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • This year, Atlanta has won seven of 12 games when listed as at least +120 or better on the moneyline.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Grizzlies, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

More Betting Preview

