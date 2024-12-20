NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 21
Published 10:19 pm Friday, December 20, 2024
There are plenty of exciting matchups on today’s NBA schedule, including the Miami Heat playing the Orlando Magic.
Read our betting preview below for a breakdown of all the big matchups in the NBA today.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 21
Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Spread: Kings -4.5
- Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 4.4 points)
- Total: 227.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (227.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Orlando Magic vs. Miami Heat
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Brooklyn Nets vs. Utah Jazz
- Spread: Nets -2.5
- Spread Pick: Nets (Projected to win by 8.6 points)
- Total: 220.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (227.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV Channel: YES and KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Atlanta Hawks vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Spread: Grizzlies -2.5
- Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 5.2 points)
- Total: 239.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (235.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH+ and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New Orleans Pelicans vs. New York Knicks
- Spread: Knicks -8.5
- Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 11.9 points)
- Total: 224.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (224.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: NBA TV, Gulf Coast Sports, and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics
- Spread: Celtics -10.5
- Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 5.1 points)
- Total: 240.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (234.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and CHSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors
- Spread: Timberwolves -4.5
- Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 3.9 points)
- Total: 216.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (220.3 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA, FDSNX, and KARE 11
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Washington Wizards
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: MNMT and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Spread: Spurs -6.5
- Spread Pick: Spurs (Projected to win by 6 points)
- Total: 227.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (224.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV Channel: KATU and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV Channel: KFAA and KTLA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phoenix Suns vs. Detroit Pistons
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
