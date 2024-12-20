NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 21 Published 10:19 pm Friday, December 20, 2024

There are plenty of exciting matchups on today’s NBA schedule, including the Miami Heat playing the Orlando Magic.

Read our betting preview below for a breakdown of all the big matchups in the NBA today.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 21

Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Spread: Kings -4.5

Kings -4.5 Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 4.4 points)

Kings (Projected to win by 4.4 points) Total: 227.5 points

227.5 points Total Pick: Over (227.7 total projected points)

Over (227.7 total projected points) Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV Channel: NBCS-CA and SportsNet LA

NBCS-CA and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Orlando Magic vs. Miami Heat

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida

Kia Center in Orlando, Florida TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSSUN

FDSFL and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Brooklyn Nets vs. Utah Jazz

Spread: Nets -2.5

Nets -2.5 Spread Pick: Nets (Projected to win by 8.6 points)

Nets (Projected to win by 8.6 points) Total: 220.5 points

220.5 points Total Pick: Over (227.4 total projected points)

Over (227.4 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: YES and KJZZ

YES and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Atlanta Hawks vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Spread: Grizzlies -2.5

Grizzlies -2.5 Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 5.2 points)

Grizzlies (Projected to win by 5.2 points) Total: 239.5 points

239.5 points Total Pick: Over (235.8 total projected points)

Over (235.8 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: FDSSE

FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: NBCS-PH+ and FDSOH

NBCS-PH+ and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. New York Knicks

Spread: Knicks -8.5

Knicks -8.5 Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 11.9 points)

Knicks (Projected to win by 11.9 points) Total: 224.5 points

224.5 points Total Pick: Over (224.8 total projected points)

Over (224.8 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: NBA TV, Gulf Coast Sports, and MSG

NBA TV, Gulf Coast Sports, and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics

Spread: Celtics -10.5

Celtics -10.5 Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 5.1 points)

Celtics (Projected to win by 5.1 points) Total: 240.5 points

240.5 points Total Pick: Over (234.8 total projected points)

Over (234.8 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and CHSN

NBCS-BOS and CHSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors

Spread: Timberwolves -4.5

Timberwolves -4.5 Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 3.9 points)

Timberwolves (Projected to win by 3.9 points) Total: 216.5 points

216.5 points Total Pick: Over (220.3 total projected points)

Over (220.3 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: NBCS-BA, FDSNX, and KARE 11

NBCS-BA, FDSNX, and KARE 11 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Washington Wizards

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: MNMT and FDSWI

MNMT and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Spread: Spurs -6.5

Spurs -6.5 Spread Pick: Spurs (Projected to win by 6 points)

Spurs (Projected to win by 6 points) Total: 227.5 points

227.5 points Total Pick: Over (224.5 total projected points)

Over (224.5 total projected points) Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Game Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: KATU and FDSSW

KATU and FDSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV Channel: KFAA and KTLA

KFAA and KTLA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phoenix Suns vs. Detroit Pistons

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSDET

AZFamily and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

