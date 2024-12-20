SEC Football Scores and Results – Bowl Season 2024

Published 8:30 pm Friday, December 20, 2024

By Data Skrive

SEC Football Scores and Results – Bowl Season 2024

The 2024 college football bowl schedule includes 12 games involving an SEC team. Keep reading to see up-to-date results and key players.

Jump to Matchup:

Tulane vs. Florida

SEC Scores | Bowl Season

Florida 33 – Tulane 8

Florida covered the 10.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup went under the 49.5-point total.

Florida Top Performers

  • Passing: DJ Lagway (22-for-35, 305 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)
  • Rushing: Jadan Baugh (14 ATT, 70 YDS)
  • Receiving: Chimere Dike (8 TAR, 6 REC, 96 YDS)

Tulane Top Performers

  • Passing: Ty Thompson (11-for-29, 125 YDS, 1 TD, 3 INTs)
  • Rushing: Makhi Hughes (8 ATT, 29 YDS)
  • Receiving: Mario Williams (11 TAR, 6 REC, 91 YDS, 1 TD)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Tulane Florida
194 Total Yards 529
125 Passing Yards 305
69 Rushing Yards 224
3 Turnovers 2

Upcoming 2024 SEC Bowl Season Schedule

No. 13 Clemson Tigers at No. 4 Texas Longhorns

  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Dec. 21
  • Game Location: Austin, Texas
  • Venue: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium
  • TV Channel: TNT

No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Dec. 21
  • Game Location: Columbus, Ohio
  • Venue: Ohio Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma Sooners vs. Navy Midshipmen

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Friday, Dec. 27
  • Game Location: Fort Worth, Texas
  • Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Vanderbilt Commodores

  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Game Date: Friday, Dec. 27
  • Game Location: Birmingham, Alabama
  • Venue: Protective Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Friday, Dec. 27
  • Game Location: Memphis, Tennessee
  • Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN

Texas A&M Aggies vs. USC Trojans

  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Game Date: Friday, Dec. 27
  • Game Location: Paradise, Nevada
  • Venue: Allegiant Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. No. 23 Missouri Tigers

  • Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
  • Game Date: Monday, Dec. 30
  • Game Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Nissan Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN

No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Michigan Wolverines

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Tuesday, Dec. 31
  • Game Location: Tampa, Florida
  • Venue: Raymond James Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN

No. 14 South Carolina Gamecocks vs. No. 21 Illinois Fighting Illini

  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Tuesday, Dec. 31
  • Game Location: Orlando, Florida
  • Venue: Camping World Stadium
  • TV Channel: ABC

Baylor Bears vs. LSU Tigers

  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Game Date: Tuesday, Dec. 31
  • Game Location: Houston, Texas
  • Venue: NRG Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN

Duke Blue Devils vs. No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Game Date: Thursday, Jan. 2
  • Game Location: Jacksonville, Florida
  • Venue: EverBank Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN

