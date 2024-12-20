Titans vs. Colts Player Props & Odds – Week 16
Published 9:21 am Friday, December 20, 2024
On Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, the Indianapolis Colts will host the Tennessee Titans.
Trying to wager on player props in this game between the Colts and the Titans? Check out player props for the top performers.
Titans Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Mason Rudolph
|212.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)
|–
|–
Colts Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Anthony Richardson
|178.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)
|44.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)
|–
|Jonathan Taylor
|–
|87.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)
|–
