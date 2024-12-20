Where to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live – December 21 Published 2:23 pm Friday, December 20, 2024

The Los Angeles Kings (19-9-4) take the ice against the Nashville Predators (9-17-7) in NHL play on Saturday, starting at 1:30 PM ET at Bridgestone Arena and broadcast on NHL Network. The Kings are fourth in the Western Conference (42 points), and the Predators are 16th in the Western Conference (25 points).

Kings vs. Predators Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 21, 2024

Saturday, December 21, 2024 Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network

NHL Network Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Bridgestone Arena Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Kings’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways F Anze Kopitar 32 10 27 37 25 17 F Adrian Kempe 32 16 15 31 34 6 F Alex Laferriere 32 12 12 24 21 9 F Kevin Fiala 31 12 8 20 33 12 D Brandt Clarke 32 3 15 18 32 13

Kings Stat Rankings

Goals: 3.16 (12th)

3.16 (12th) Goals Allowed: 2.53 (1st)

2.53 (1st) Shots: 27.8 (21st)

27.8 (21st) Shots Allowed: 24.7 (1st)

24.7 (1st) Power Play %: 15.12 (28th)

15.12 (28th) Penalty Kill %: 82.18 (8th)

Kings’ Upcoming Schedule

December 21 at Predators: 1:30 PM ET on NHL Network (Watch on Fubo)

1:30 PM ET on NHL Network (Watch on Fubo) December 22 at Capitals: 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

5:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) December 28 vs. Oilers: 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+

4:00 PM ET on ESPN+ December 29 vs. Flyers: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 1 vs. Devils: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+

6:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 4 vs. Lightning: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 8 vs. Flames: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+

10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ January 10 at Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 11 at Flames: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 13 at Oilers: 9:30 PM ET on ESPN+

9:30 PM ET on ESPN+ January 16 at Canucks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 18 at Kraken: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 20 vs. Penguins: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+

10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ January 22 vs. Panthers: 10:00 PM ET on TNT (Watch on Max)

10:00 PM ET on TNT (Watch on Max) January 25 at Blue Jackets: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 27 at Red Wings: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 29 at Panthers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 30 at Lightning: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 1 at Hurricanes: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 5 vs. Canadiens: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+

Predators’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways F Filip Forsberg 33 9 15 24 48 21 D Roman Josi 29 7 16 23 46 16 F Jonathan Marchessault 33 9 11 20 44 4 F Steven Stamkos 33 9 10 19 19 10 F Ryan O’Reilly 30 7 11 18 22 14

Predators Stat Rankings

Goals: 2.3 (32nd)

2.3 (32nd) Goals Allowed: 3.12 (22nd)

3.12 (22nd) Shots: 29.3 (11th)

29.3 (11th) Shots Allowed: 29.6 (25th)

29.6 (25th) Power Play %: 17.71 (23rd)

17.71 (23rd) Penalty Kill %: 87.13 (1st)

Predators’ Upcoming Schedule

December 21 vs. Kings: 1:30 PM ET on NHL Network (Watch on Fubo)

1:30 PM ET on NHL Network (Watch on Fubo) December 23 vs. Hurricanes: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) December 27 at Blues: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ December 30 at Jets: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ December 31 at Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 3 at Canucks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 4 at Flames: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 7 at Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 11 vs. Capitals: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 14 vs. Golden Knights: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 16 vs. Blackhawks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 18 vs. Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 21 vs. Sharks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 23 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+

10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ January 25 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 29 vs. Canucks: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 31 at Sabres: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 1 at Penguins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 3 vs. Senators: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ February 7 at Blackhawks: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+

