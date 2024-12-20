Where to Watch Tennessee vs. Ohio State on TV or Streaming Live – 2024 CFP First Round Published 10:49 pm Friday, December 20, 2024

The College Football Playoff first round will see the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) hosting the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (10-2) at 8 p.m. ET at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State is favored in the matchup, by 7 points.

In the story below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on ABC/ESPN.

Tennessee vs. Ohio State Live Stream and TV Viewing Options

Game day: Saturday, December 21, 2024

Saturday, December 21, 2024 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Location: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Stadium: Ohio Stadium

Ohio Stadium Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Tennessee Key Players

Name Position Stats Dylan Sampson RB 1,485 YDS / 22 TD / 123.8 YPG / 5.8 YPC

19 REC / 141 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 12.8 REC YPG Nico Iamaleava QB 2,502 YDS (65.7%) / 19 TD / 5 INT

317 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 26.4 RUSH YPG Dont’e Thornton WR 25 REC / 647 YDS / 6 TD / 53.9 YPG DeSean Bishop RB 433 YDS / 3 TD / 48.1 YPG / 6.5 YPC James Pearce Jr. DL 28 TKL / 7 TFL / 7.5 SACK Will Brooks DB 40 TKL / 2 TFL / 0.5 SACK / 3 INT Joshua Josephs DL 32 TKL / 3 TFL / 1.5 SACK Boo Carter DB 31 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK / 1 INT

Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score 8/31/2024 vs. Chattanooga W 69-3 9/7/2024 at North Carolina State W 51-10 9/14/2024 vs. Kent State W 71-0 9/21/2024 at Oklahoma W 25-15 10/5/2024 at Arkansas L 19-14 10/12/2024 vs. Florida W 23-17 10/19/2024 vs. Alabama W 24-17 11/2/2024 vs. Kentucky W 28-18 11/9/2024 vs. Mississippi State W 33-14 11/16/2024 at Georgia L 31-17 11/23/2024 vs. UTEP W 56-0 11/30/2024 at Vanderbilt W 36-23 12/21/2024 at Ohio State –

Ohio State Key Players

Name Position Stats Will Howard QB 2,860 YDS (72.3%) / 27 TD / 8 INT

137 RUSH YDS / 7 RUSH TD / 11.4 RUSH YPG Jeremiah Smith WR 57 REC / 934 YDS / 10 TD / 77.8 YPG Quinshon Judkins RB 805 YDS / 8 TD / 67.1 YPG / 5.5 YPC

15 REC / 109 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 9.9 REC YPG Emeka Egbuka WR 60 REC / 743 YDS / 9 TD / 61.9 YPG Cody Simon LB 58 TKL / 6 TFL / 5 SACK Sonny Styles DB 59 TKL / 7 TFL / 4 SACK Jack Sawyer DL 36 TKL / 2 TFL / 4.5 SACK / 1 INT Lathan Ransom DB 43 TKL / 6 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD

Ohio State Schedule

Date Opponent Score 8/31/2024 vs. Akron W 52-6 9/7/2024 vs. Western Michigan W 56-0 9/21/2024 vs. Marshall W 49-14 9/28/2024 at Michigan State W 38-7 10/5/2024 vs. Iowa W 35-7 10/12/2024 at Oregon L 32-31 10/26/2024 vs. Nebraska W 21-17 11/2/2024 at Penn State W 20-13 11/9/2024 vs. Purdue W 45-0 11/16/2024 at Northwestern W 31-7 11/23/2024 vs. Indiana W 38-15 11/30/2024 vs. Michigan L 13-10 12/21/2024 vs. Tennessee –

