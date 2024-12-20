Where to Watch Titans vs. Colts on TV or Streaming Live – Dec. 22

Published 4:39 pm Friday, December 20, 2024

By Data Skrive

Where to Watch Titans vs. Colts on TV or Streaming Live - Dec. 22

The Tennessee Titans (3-11) have a matchup against the Indianapolis Colts (6-8) next on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Titans are on a three-game losing streak heading into the game.

Interested in watching this game? You can find it on TV.

Email newsletter signup

Watch live NFL games, NFL Network, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Sign up today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Dec 22, 2024: Titans vs. Colts Viewing Options

  • Game day: Sunday, December 22, 2024
  • Game time: 1 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS
  • Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Stadium: Lucas Oil Stadium
  • Streaming: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Catch NFL action all season long on Fubo.

Titans Key Players

Name Position Stats
Tony Pollard RB 982 YDS / 5 TD / 70.1 YPG / 4.3 YPC
39 REC / 233 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 16.6 REC YPG
Will Levis QB 1,916 YDS (63.7%) / 12 TD / 12 INT
175 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 15.9 RUSH YPG
Calvin Ridley WR 53 REC / 779 YDS / 3 TD / 55.6 YPG
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR 23 REC / 393 YDS / 8 TD / 35.7 YPG
Kenneth Murray LB 93 TKL / 8 TFL / 3.5 SACK / 1 INT
Harold Landry OLB 57 TKL / 13 TFL / 8 SACK
Jeffery Simmons DT 58 TKL / 10 TFL / 4 SACK
Amani Hooker SAF 65 TKL / 4 TFL / 4 INT / 8 PD

Titans Injuries

Watch Thursday Night Football exclusively on Prime Video.

Titans Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV
9/8/2024 at Bears L 24-17 FOX
9/15/2024 Jets L 24-17 CBS
9/22/2024 Packers L 30-14 FOX
9/30/2024 at Dolphins W 31-12 ESPN
10/13/2024 Colts L 20-17 CBS
10/20/2024 at Bills L 34-10 CBS
10/27/2024 at Lions L 52-14 FOX
11/3/2024 Patriots W 20-17 FOX
11/10/2024 at Chargers L 27-17 FOX
11/17/2024 Vikings L 23-13 CBS
11/24/2024 at Texans W 32-27 CBS
12/1/2024 at Commanders L 42-19 CBS
12/8/2024 Jaguars L 10-6 CBS
12/15/2024 Bengals L 37-27 FOX
12/22/2024 at Colts CBS
12/29/2024 at Jaguars CBS
TBD Texans

Rep your favorite NFL players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Colts Key Players

Name Position Stats
Anthony Richardson QB 1,683 YDS (47%) / 7 TD / 11 INT
429 RUSH YDS / 5 RUSH TD / 42.9 RUSH YPG
Jonathan Taylor RB 911 YDS / 5 TD / 82.8 YPG / 4.4 YPC
15 REC / 122 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 11.1 REC YPG
Alec Pierce WR 29 REC / 645 YDS / 5 TD / 46.1 YPG
Josh Downs WR 56 REC / 626 YDS / 4 TD / 56.9 YPG
Zaire Franklin LB 143 TKL / 6 TFL / 2.5 SACK / 2 INT
Nick Cross SAF 129 TKL / 5 TFL / 1 SACK / 3 INT
E.J. Speed LB 129 TKL / 7 TFL / 1 INT / 4 PD
Jaylon Jones CB 81 TKL / 3 TFL / 2 INT / 12 PD

Colts Injuries

    E.J. Speed | LB (Out)

    • Injury: Knee
    • Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
    • Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 7.0 TFL | 129 Tackles | 1 INT | 4 PDs

    Alec Pierce | WR (Out)

    • Injury: Concussion
    • Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice
    • Receiving Stats: 58 TAR | 29 REC | 645 YDS | 5 TDs

    Ryan Kelly | C (Questionable)

    • Injury: Knee
    • Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
    • Season Stats: 1 GP

    Jaylon Carlies | LB (Questionable)

    • Injury: Fibula
    • Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
    • Defensive Stats: 1.0 Sack | 1.0 TFL | 21 Tackles | 0 INTs | 1 PD

    Julius Brents | CB (Questionable)

    • Injury: Knee
    • Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice
    • Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 0.0 TFL | 7 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs

    Matt Gay | K (Questionable)

    • Injury: Neck
    • Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
    • Season Stats: 13 GP

    Ashton Dulin | WR (Questionable)

    • Injury: Ankle
    • Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
    • Season Stats: 11 GP

    Mo Alie-Cox | TE (Questionable)

    • Injury: Hip
    • Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

    Zaire Franklin | LB (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Rest
    • Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
    • Defensive Stats: 2.5 Sacks | 6.0 TFL | 143 Tackles | 2 INTs | 5 PDs

    DeForest Buckner | DT (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Rest
    • Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
    • Defensive Stats: 6.5 Sacks | 7.0 TFL | 47 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs

    Tyquan Lewis | DE (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Rib
    • Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
    • Defensive Stats: 1.5 Sacks | 2.0 TFL | 20 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs

    Michael Pittman Jr. | WR (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Back
    • Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
    • Receiving Stats: 88 TAR | 52 REC | 608 YDS | 2 TDs

    Laiatu Latu | DE (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Illness
    • Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
    • Defensive Stats: 4.0 Sacks | 5.0 TFL | 27 Tackles | 0 INTs | 1 PD

    Grover Stewart | DT (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Rest
    • Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
    • Defensive Stats: 3.5 Sacks | 8.0 TFL | 57 Tackles | 0 INTs | 3 PDs

Get tickets for any NFL game this season at StubHub.

Colts Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV
9/8/2024 Texans L 29-27 CBS
9/15/2024 at Packers L 16-10 FOX
9/22/2024 Bears W 21-16 CBS
9/29/2024 Steelers W 27-24 CBS
10/6/2024 at Jaguars L 37-34 CBS
10/13/2024 at Titans W 20-17 CBS
10/20/2024 Dolphins W 16-10 FOX
10/27/2024 at Texans L 23-20 CBS
11/3/2024 at Vikings L 21-13 NBC
11/10/2024 Bills L 30-20 CBS
11/17/2024 at Jets W 28-27 CBS
11/24/2024 Lions L 24-6 FOX
12/1/2024 at Patriots W 25-24 CBS
12/15/2024 at Broncos L 31-13 CBS
12/22/2024 Titans CBS
12/29/2024 at Giants FOX
TBD Jaguars
id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Saturday, December 21

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, December 21

Where to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live - December 21

Where to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live – December 21

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Friday, December 20

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Friday, December 20

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Friday, December 20

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Friday, December 20

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup