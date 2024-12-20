Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Kings on December 21? Published 6:25 pm Friday, December 20, 2024

For those looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday at 1:30 PM ET, is Jonathan Marchessault a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchessault stats and insights

In eight of 33 games this season, Marchessault has scored — and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Kings this season, but has not scored.

Marchessault has picked up two goals and five assists on the power play.

He takes three shots per game, and converts 9.2% of them.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have conceded 81 goals in total (2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kings have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 22 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2024 Penguins 1 1 0 18:38 Home L 5-4 OT 12/17/2024 Rangers 1 1 0 17:54 Home W 2-0 12/14/2024 Avalanche 1 0 1 17:17 Away L 5-2 12/12/2024 Stars 2 0 2 18:23 Away W 4-1 12/10/2024 Flames 2 2 0 18:45 Home L 4-3 12/7/2024 Senators 0 0 0 15:53 Away L 3-1 12/5/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:43 Away L 3-0 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 15:51 Away L 3-2 11/30/2024 Wild 0 0 0 20:05 Away L 3-2 OT 11/29/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 16:39 Home L 3-2 OT

Predators vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 21, 2024

Saturday, December 21, 2024 Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network

NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

id: