Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Sunday, December 22
Published 7:22 pm Saturday, December 21, 2024
There are plenty of exciting matchups on Sunday in college basketball play, including the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons taking on the Michigan Wolverines — that’s one of the 10 games our computer model recommends in terms of picks against the spread.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Purdue Fort Wayne +19.5 vs. Michigan
- Matchup: Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons at Michigan Wolverines
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: December 22
- Computer Projection: Michigan by 12.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Michigan (-19.5)
- TV Channel: B1G+
ATS Pick: Kent State +19.5 vs. Alabama
- Matchup: Kent State Golden Flashes at Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: December 22
- Computer Projection: Alabama by 13.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Alabama (-19.5)
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Detroit Mercy +28.5 vs. Wisconsin
- Matchup: Detroit Mercy Titans at Wisconsin Badgers
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: December 22
- Computer Projection: Wisconsin by 22.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Wisconsin (-28.5)
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Oregon State -6.5 vs. Charleston (SC)
- Matchup: Oregon State Beavers vs. Charleston (SC) Cougars
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: December 22
- Computer Projection: Oregon State by 11.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Oregon State (-6.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: New Orleans +27.5 vs. LSU
- Matchup: New Orleans Privateers at LSU Tigers
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: December 22
- Computer Projection: LSU by 23.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: LSU (-27.5)
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
ATS Pick: Utah State +4.5 vs. Saint Mary’s (CA)
- Matchup: Utah State Aggies at Saint Mary’s Gaels
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: December 22
- Computer Projection: Saint Mary’s (CA) by 0.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Saint Mary’s (CA) (-4.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Brown +23.5 vs. Kansas
- Matchup: Brown Bears at Kansas Jayhawks
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: December 22
- Computer Projection: Kansas by 19.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Kansas (-23.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Le Moyne +20.5 vs. Notre Dame
- Matchup: Le Moyne Dolphins at Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: December 22
- Computer Projection: Notre Dame by 17.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Notre Dame (-20.5)
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Illinois State +6.5 vs. Cornell
- Matchup: Illinois State Redbirds at Cornell Big Red
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: December 22
- Computer Projection: Cornell by 4.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Cornell (-6.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Georgetown -2.5 vs. Seton Hall
- Matchup: Georgetown Hoyas at Seton Hall Pirates
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 22
- Computer Projection: Georgetown by 4.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Georgetown (-2.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
