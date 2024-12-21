Buy Tickets for Los Angeles Kings vs. Nashville Predators on December 21 Published 5:43 am Saturday, December 21, 2024

Alex Laferriere and Jonathan Marchessault are two of the top players to watch when the Los Angeles Kings meet the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, December 21 at 1:30 PM ET.

Purchase tickets for this game at StubHub!

Kings vs. Predators Game Information

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Game Day: Saturday, December 21

Saturday, December 21 Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Favorite: Kings (-121)

Kings (-121) Total: 5.5

5.5 TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)!

Email newsletter signup

Looking for NHL tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Players to Watch

Kings Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Anze Kopitar 32 10 27 37 Adrian Kempe 32 16 15 31 Alex Laferriere 32 12 12 24 Kevin Fiala 31 12 8 20 Brandt Clarke 32 3 15 18 Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Filip Forsberg 33 9 15 24 Roman Josi 29 7 16 23 Jonathan Marchessault 33 9 11 20 Steven Stamkos 33 9 10 19 Ryan O’Reilly 30 7 11 18

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Kings vs. Predators Stat Comparison

The Kings’ 3.2 average goals per game add up to 101 total, which makes them the 13th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Los Angeles has allowed the fewest goals in league play this season at 81 (2.5 per game).

The Kings’ 15.12% power-play conversion rate this season ranks 28th in the NHL.

The Predators have scored 76 goals this season (2.3 per game) to rank 31st in the league.

Nashville has allowed 103 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 22nd.

The Predators have a 17.71% power-play conversion rate, the league’s No. 23 percentage.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

id: