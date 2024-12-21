Buy Tickets for Los Angeles Kings vs. Nashville Predators on December 21

Published 5:43 am Saturday, December 21, 2024

By Data Skrive

Buy Tickets for Los Angeles Kings vs. Nashville Predators on December 21

Alex Laferriere and Jonathan Marchessault are two of the top players to watch when the Los Angeles Kings meet the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, December 21 at 1:30 PM ET.

Purchase tickets for this game at StubHub!

Kings vs. Predators Game Information

  • Get tickets for this game at StubHub
  • Game Day: Saturday, December 21
  • Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
  • Favorite: Kings (-121)
  • Total: 5.5
  • TV: NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)!

Email newsletter signup

Looking for NHL tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Players to Watch

Kings Leaders Games Goals Assists Points
Anze Kopitar 32 10 27 37
Adrian Kempe 32 16 15 31
Alex Laferriere 32 12 12 24
Kevin Fiala 31 12 8 20
Brandt Clarke 32 3 15 18
Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points
Filip Forsberg 33 9 15 24
Roman Josi 29 7 16 23
Jonathan Marchessault 33 9 11 20
Steven Stamkos 33 9 10 19
Ryan O’Reilly 30 7 11 18

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Kings vs. Predators Stat Comparison

  • The Kings’ 3.2 average goals per game add up to 101 total, which makes them the 13th-ranked scoring team in the league.
  • Los Angeles has allowed the fewest goals in league play this season at 81 (2.5 per game).
  • The Kings’ 15.12% power-play conversion rate this season ranks 28th in the NHL.
  • The Predators have scored 76 goals this season (2.3 per game) to rank 31st in the league.
  • Nashville has allowed 103 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 22nd.
  • The Predators have a 17.71% power-play conversion rate, the league’s No. 23 percentage.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

id:

More Sports Plus

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Saturday, December 21

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Saturday, December 21

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Saturday, December 21

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Saturday, December 21

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 21

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – December 21

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kings Game - December 21

Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kings Game – December 21

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup